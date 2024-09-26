11 July 2025,

Friday

Know who is Mohammad Amaan, the new captain of the Indian Under-19 team? Hearing the story of struggle at a young age will bring tears to your eyes

India Under19 Captain Mohammad Amaan Cricket Journey: 17-year-old Mohammad Amaan, the captain of the Indian Under-19 one-day team, is in the media spotlight. The last few years have been like a bad dream for Amaan. During this time, he lost his parents. Hearing the story of his struggles will also bring tears to your eyes.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Sep 26, 2024

Success does not come easily, and one has to struggle hard to achieve it. 18-year-old Mohammad Amaan, the captain of the Indian Under-19 one-day team, is a prime example of this. Selected as the captain of the Indian team for the one-day series against Australia, Amaan's journey has been a struggle. He lost his parents at a young age and had to overcome many obstacles to reach where he is today.

Originally from Khan Alam Pur in Saharanpur (UP), Amaan's life was turned upside down when his parents passed away. He not only took care of his sisters but also made a strong comeback on the cricket field with newfound determination.

Remembering the Difficult Times Makes Him Emotional

Amaan, who has been playing cricket since 2014, said, "My father used to work in a private company, but in 2019, he met with an accident and was severely injured. Due to the injury, he lost his job. He passed away last year. Before that, my mother passed away in 2020 due to Corona. I was devastated by these two shocks.

Got Support and Made a Comeback

Amaan said, "After my parents passed away, I thought of giving up cricket, but the Saharanpur Cricket Association and BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla supported me and helped me in every way possible. That's why I could reach this stage today."

Cricket is the Breadwinner

Amaan said, "I don't have a job. I earn money by playing cricket, which helps me take care of my two younger brothers and a sister. Last year, I was part of the Under-19 World Cup team as a standby player, which improved my financial situation."

Wish My Parents Were Alive Today

Amaan said, "My parents were not very educated, and they didn't want me to play cricket. But when I started performing well in local tournaments, people convinced them to let me play. I regret that they are not alive today to see me playing cricket."

Focusing on Good Performance

My goal is to focus on my game and perform well consistently. If I can do that, I'm sure I'll get a chance to play in the IPL and even the Indian team one day.

Updated on:

08 Jul 2025 04:02 pm

Published on:

26 Sept 2024 01:19 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Know who is Mohammad Amaan, the new captain of the Indian Under-19 team? Hearing the story of struggle at a young age will bring tears to your eyes
