Kohli Retires From Test Cricket

Kohli’s Instagram Post In his post, Virat wrote, “I first donned the baggy blue jersey in Test cricket 14 years ago. Honestly, I never thought this format would take me on such a journey. It tested me, defined me, and taught me lessons I will cherish for life. Playing in whites has been a very special and personal experience for me. The hard work, the long days, and those little moments that no one sees—they will always stay with me.”

He further wrote, "Moving away from this format is not easy, but it feels right at this time. I have given it my all, and it has given me back far more than I ever expected. I am grateful for this game, for those who played alongside me on the field, and for everyone who has been a part of this journey. I will always remember my Test career with a smile. At the end of the post, Kohli wrote with his jersey number—"Signing off."

Two Shocks for Indian Fans in a Week It is noteworthy that after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Kohli had already retired from the shortest format of cricket. Now he will only be seen playing One Day Internationals. Fans are stunned by the news of Kohli’s Test retirement, as earlier on 8 May, captain Rohit Sharma (रोहित शर्मा) also bid farewell to Test cricket. The retirement of two legendary players in a single week has shaken Indian cricket supporters.

Kohli’s Recent Test Form Was Disappointing Last year, the New Zealand team on their tour of India clean swept the three-match Test series 3-0. Virat Kohli’s performance in this series was extremely ordinary. He scored only 93 runs in six innings across three matches, with an average of 15.50. On the Australia tour, Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings across five Test matches, including a single century. After scoring a century in the Perth Test, he could only manage 90 runs in the next eight innings. During this time, he was dismissed eight times, seven of which were while attempting to play shots outside off-stump.