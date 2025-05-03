Kohli Breaks Silence on His T20 Retirement

Revealed in a Podcast Virat Kohli revealed his retirement from T20 Internationals during an RCB event. When renowned sports anchor Mayanti Langer questioned Kohli about his retirement from T20 International cricket in a podcast, he made a surprising revelation. He said, “I don’t think things have changed for me.”

Ended his T20 International Career for New Players Kohli said that he made this decision because he felt that a new group of players was ready and they needed time. He stated that the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 requires two years for new players to adapt, learn to handle pressure, and play in various parts of the world. Before the start of the T20 World Cup, they will be able to play enough matches.

A Look at Kohli’s T20 International Career It should be noted that Virat Kohli’s T20 International career, like his other formats, has been quite spectacular. In this shortest format of cricket, Kohli has scored 4188 runs in 125 matches, with an average of 48.69. During this time, his bat produced 1 century and 38 half-centuries. Kohli has been part of India’s winning teams in ODIs, the Champions Trophy, and the T20 World Cup.