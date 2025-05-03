scriptKohli Breaks Silence on His T20 Retirement | Latest News | Patrika News
Kohli Breaks Silence on His T20 Retirement

Virat Kohli on Retirement: After India won the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 Internationals. Almost a year later, he has revealed the reason behind his decision, a reason that will surely earn him your respect.

May 03, 2025 / 10:35 am

Patrika Desk

Virat Kohli on Retirement: Star batsman Virat Kohli continues his impressive performance for RCB in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer for RCB this season and is also in contention for the Orange Cap. Having won the hearts of fans with his brilliant batting in the IPL, Virat has, for the first time, broken his silence regarding his retirement from T20 International cricket.

Revealed in a Podcast

Virat Kohli revealed his retirement from T20 Internationals during an RCB event. When renowned sports anchor Mayanti Langer questioned Kohli about his retirement from T20 International cricket in a podcast, he made a surprising revelation. He said, “I don’t think things have changed for me.”

Ended his T20 International Career for New Players

Kohli said that he made this decision because he felt that a new group of players was ready and they needed time. He stated that the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 requires two years for new players to adapt, learn to handle pressure, and play in various parts of the world. Before the start of the T20 World Cup, they will be able to play enough matches.

A Look at Kohli’s T20 International Career

It should be noted that Virat Kohli’s T20 International career, like his other formats, has been quite spectacular. In this shortest format of cricket, Kohli has scored 4188 runs in 125 matches, with an average of 48.69. During this time, his bat produced 1 century and 38 half-centuries. Kohli has been part of India’s winning teams in ODIs, the Champions Trophy, and the T20 World Cup.

Continues Impressive Performance in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli has scored 443 runs for RCB in this IPL season’s 10 matches at a tremendous average of 63.29 and a strike rate of 138.87. He is fifth in the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament and the highest run-scorer for RCB. So far, he has hit six half-centuries, the most in the tournament.

