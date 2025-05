Kohli Creates History, Achieves 9000 T20 Runs for RCB

Indian Dominance in the List Virat Kohli already holds the record for most runs scored for a single team in T20 cricket. He has now surpassed 9000 runs for RCB, a feat unmatched by any other player globally. India’s dominance is further evident in the top 5, with Rohit Sharma in second place, James Vince in third, Suresh Raina in fourth, and MS Dhoni in fifth.

Most Runs in Men’s T20 Cricket for a Single Team 9004* – Virat Kohli, RCB

6060 – Rohit Sharma, MI

5934 – James Vince

5528 – Suresh Raina, CSK

5314 – MS Dhoni, CSK Most Instances of Scoring Over 600 Runs in an IPL Season 5 – Virat Kohli (2013, 2016, 2023, 2024, 2025)

4 – KL Rahul (2018, 2020, 2021, 2022)

3 – Chris Gayle (2011, 2012, 2013)

3 – David Warner (2016, 2017, 2019)