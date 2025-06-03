Kohli's IPL Final Record: High Hopes for RCB Captain Against PBKS

A Maiden Appearance Yields Only Seven Runs RCB, yearning for an IPL title for the past 18 years, has seen Virat Kohli play in three IPL finals. Kohli’s first IPL final appearance was in 2009, the second season of the IPL. In that match, a young Kohli managed only 7 runs off 8 balls. He was stumped by Gilchrist off Andrew Symonds’ bowling, and Deccan Chargers clinched their first trophy by defeating RCB.

Kohli’s Second Final Appearance Also Ends in Disappointment Kohli next played in the IPL final for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011 against Chennai Super Kings. Batting at number 3, he scored 35 runs off 32 balls before being given out lbw to Suresh Raina. Chasing a target, RCB lost to CSK by 58 runs.

RCB Loses by 8 Runs Despite Kohli’s Half-Century Kohli’s last IPL final appearance was in 2016 for RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was arguably the best season of Kohli’s IPL career, where he scored 973 runs. Against SRH, Kohli played a 35-ball 54-run knock in a chase, but RCB still lost the final by 8 runs.