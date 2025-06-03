scriptKohli's IPL Final Record: High Hopes for RCB Captain Against PBKS | Latest News | Patrika News
Kohli's IPL Final Record: High Hopes for RCB Captain Against PBKS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will once again be hoping for a big innings from Virat Kohli in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings today. Let’s take a look at Kohli’s record in IPL finals throughout history.

Jun 03, 2025 / 11:52 am

Patrika Desk

Virat Kohli record in IPL Final

Virat Kohli record in IPL Final

Virat Kohli’s IPL Final Record: A final showdown between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore is set for 3 June 2025 in the Indian Premier League. All eyes will be on RCB’s star batsman, Virat Kohli, who features in the top 5 highest run-scorers this season and is the highest run-scorer amongst both teams. He has amassed 614 runs at an average of 55.82. RCB will be hoping that Kohli, known for his big performances in crucial matches, will guide them to their maiden IPL title. Let’s delve into Kohli’s IPL final history and his performance in these high-stakes encounters.

A Maiden Appearance Yields Only Seven Runs

RCB, yearning for an IPL title for the past 18 years, has seen Virat Kohli play in three IPL finals. Kohli’s first IPL final appearance was in 2009, the second season of the IPL. In that match, a young Kohli managed only 7 runs off 8 balls. He was stumped by Gilchrist off Andrew Symonds’ bowling, and Deccan Chargers clinched their first trophy by defeating RCB.

Kohli’s Second Final Appearance Also Ends in Disappointment

Kohli next played in the IPL final for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011 against Chennai Super Kings. Batting at number 3, he scored 35 runs off 32 balls before being given out lbw to Suresh Raina. Chasing a target, RCB lost to CSK by 58 runs.

RCB Loses by 8 Runs Despite Kohli’s Half-Century

Kohli’s last IPL final appearance was in 2016 for RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was arguably the best season of Kohli’s IPL career, where he scored 973 runs. Against SRH, Kohli played a 35-ball 54-run knock in a chase, but RCB still lost the final by 8 runs.

Kohli’s IPL Final Tally: A Mere 96 Runs

Across three IPL finals, Virat Kohli has managed only 96 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 128. This season, however, he has already scored 8 half-centuries. The hope is that Kohli will deliver a match-winning performance this time and end RCB’s title drought.

