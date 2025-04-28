Virat Kohli’s ‘My Ground’ Response to Rahul Goes Viral

Kohli Approaches KL Rahul When RCB defeated Delhi Capitals on their home ground on Sunday, Virat Kohli gestured towards Rahul, who was standing with teammate Karun Nair. Kohli approached KL, gesturing and reminding him of his celebration. Sharing this video on social media, fans are writing that Kohli reminded Rahul that this was his ground. After gesturing to KL Rahul, Kohli hugs him, and both laugh heartily.

Kohli went to rahul and Doing celebration 🤣🤣…#RCBvDC #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/oBn7MU0BKI — Oggg🦅 (@KottapalliAbhi2) April 27, 2025 On-Field Altercation Another video from the RCB vs DC match has emerged, showing an argument between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul during the match. Kohli leaves his batting stance, approaches Rahul (who is wicket-keeping), and then returns to the crease. KL Rahul also moves towards Kohli. Their conversation was captured by the stump mic, but the exact subject of their disagreement remains unclear.