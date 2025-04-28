scriptVirat Kohli’s ‘My Ground’ Response to Rahul Goes Viral | Kohli&#39;s &quot;My Ground&quot; Response to Rahul Goes Viral After RCB&#39;s DC Win | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

Virat Kohli’s ‘My Ground’ Response to Rahul Goes Viral

RCB squared the score against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, defeating them on their home ground. Following this victory, Virat Kohli responded to KL Rahul in his own style, reminding him, “This is my ground.” A video of this celebration is now going viral.

BharatApr 28, 2025 / 09:39 am

Patrika Desk

Virat Kohli vs KL Rahul: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squared their account with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, defeating them by six wickets at their home ground in the 46th match of IPL 2025. Following this victory, Virat Kohli responded to KL Rahul in his own style, reminding him, “This is my ground.” This video is rapidly going viral on social media. Notably, when DC had previously defeated RCB at their home ground, KL Rahul had celebrated in the style of the film Kantara, declaring, “This is my ground.”

Kohli Approaches KL Rahul

When RCB defeated Delhi Capitals on their home ground on Sunday, Virat Kohli gestured towards Rahul, who was standing with teammate Karun Nair. Kohli approached KL, gesturing and reminding him of his celebration. Sharing this video on social media, fans are writing that Kohli reminded Rahul that this was his ground. After gesturing to KL Rahul, Kohli hugs him, and both laugh heartily.

On-Field Altercation

Another video from the RCB vs DC match has emerged, showing an argument between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul during the match. Kohli leaves his batting stance, approaches Rahul (who is wicket-keeping), and then returns to the crease. KL Rahul also moves towards Kohli. Their conversation was captured by the stump mic, but the exact subject of their disagreement remains unclear.

RCB Tops the Table

In the RCB vs DC match, Delhi Capitals batted first, scoring 162 runs. In response, RCB, thanks to an 84-ball 119-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya, achieved a resounding victory by six wickets with 21 balls to spare. With this win, RCB has now reached the top of the IPL 2025 points table.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Virat Kohli’s ‘My Ground’ Response to Rahul Goes Viral

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JNUSU: ABVP breaches Left stronghold in JNU after 10 years, Vaibhav Meena wins joint secretary post

National News

JNUSU: ABVP breaches Left stronghold in JNU after 10 years, Vaibhav Meena wins joint secretary post

in 4 hours

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Bookings Plummet, Tourism Takes a Hit

Raipur

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Bookings Plummet, Tourism Takes a Hit

in 4 hours

Virat Kohli’s ‘My Ground’ Response to Rahul Goes Viral

Cricket News

Virat Kohli’s ‘My Ground’ Response to Rahul Goes Viral

in 4 hours

Axar Patel Blames Dew and Batsmen After DC's Six-Wicket Loss to RCB

Cricket News

Axar Patel Blames Dew and Batsmen After DC's Six-Wicket Loss to RCB

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

Virat Kohli’s ‘My Ground’ Response to Rahul Goes Viral

Cricket News

Virat Kohli’s ‘My Ground’ Response to Rahul Goes Viral

in 4 hours

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Aim for Top 4 Spot Against KKR

Sports

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Aim for Top 4 Spot Against KKR

2 days ago

CSK's Playoff Hopes Dashed After 5-Wicket Defeat to SRH

Sports

CSK's Playoff Hopes Dashed After 5-Wicket Defeat to SRH

2 days ago

RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

Cricket News

RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

3 days ago

Trending Sports News

Axar Patel Blames Dew and Batsmen After DC's Six-Wicket Loss to RCB

क्रिकेट

Axar Patel Blames Dew and Batsmen After DC's Six-Wicket Loss to RCB

in 4 hours

Virat Kohli’s ‘My Ground’ Response to Rahul Goes Viral

क्रिकेट

Virat Kohli’s ‘My Ground’ Response to Rahul Goes Viral

in 4 hours

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Aim for Top 4 Spot Against KKR

खेल

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Aim for Top 4 Spot Against KKR

2 days ago

CSK's Playoff Hopes Dashed After 5-Wicket Defeat to SRH

खेल

CSK's Playoff Hopes Dashed After 5-Wicket Defeat to SRH

2 days ago

RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

क्रिकेट

RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.