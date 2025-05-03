scriptKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 | Latest News | Patrika News
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

In the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match, Rajasthan may test their bench strength. This could present an opportunity for young South African fast bowler, Kwena Mafaka.

May 03, 2025 / 11:29 am

Patrika Desk

The 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). This match, to be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, is a ‘do-or-die’ encounter for KKR, while Rajasthan, already eliminated from the playoff race, has nothing left to lose.
Rajasthan might test their bench strength in this match, potentially giving South African fast bowler, Quena Mafaka, a chance. Mafaka could replace Afghan bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi in the playing XI. Meanwhile, KKR could see the return of Moeen Ali, possibly replacing Rovman Powell.
Rajasthan’s bowling attack looks rather ordinary after the injuries to Sandeep Sharma and Wanindu Hasaranga. Akash Madhwal got a chance in the last match but couldn’t make much of an impact. The team is also missing its captain, Sanju Samson. The form of Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, and Shubham Dube is a major concern. The team has lacked a consistent finisher throughout the season.
For KKR, captain Ajinkya Rahane is in excellent form, but lacks consistent support from other batsmen. The team has yet to get a good start in the tournament. Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh have all underperformed. However, Sunil Narine has consistently delivered all-round performances. Among the bowlers, Chetan Sakariya has returned after a long time, while more is expected from Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora.

Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Rajasthan Royals

Ryan Parag (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Mahesh Teekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Quena Mafaka.

