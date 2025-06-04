Krunal Pandya Creates Unprecedented IPL History

Krunal Pandya named Player of the Match In the IPL 2025 final, Krunal Pandya bowled exceptionally well against the Punjab Kings. In his four-over spell, he conceded only 17 runs and took two crucial wickets. Pandya dismissed opener Prabhsimran and number three batsman Josh Inglis. For this outstanding performance, Pandya was chosen as the Player of the Match.

Krunal creates record in IPL final This is the second time in IPL history that Krunal Pandya has been awarded the Player of the Match in the final. Previously, Pandya won the Player of the Match award in the IPL 2017 final, playing for Mumbai Indians. With this, Krunal has become the first player in the world to win this award twice in the IPL final.