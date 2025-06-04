Krunal Pandya Creates Unprecedented IPL History

Krunal Pandya named Player of the Match In the IPL 2025 final, Krunal Pandya bowled exceptionally well against the Punjab Kings. In his four-over spell, he conceded only 17 runs and took two crucial wickets. Pandya dismissed opener Prabhsimran and number three batsman Josh Inglis. For this outstanding performance, Pandya was chosen as the Player of the Match.
Krunal creates record in IPL final This is the second time in IPL history that Krunal Pandya has been awarded the Player of the Match in the final. Previously, Pandya won the Player of the Match award in the IPL 2017 final, playing for Mumbai Indians. With this, Krunal has become the first player in the world to win this award twice in the IPL final.
Summary of IPL 2025 Final Batting first in the IPL 2025 final, RCB scored 190 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with 43 runs, while Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each for Punjab. In reply, Punjab Kings managed 184 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Shashank Singh top-scored for Punjab with an unbeaten 61 runs, and Josh Inglis scored 39. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya took two wickets each for RCB.