Krunal Pandya Creates Unprecedented IPL History

Krunal Pandya played a pivotal role in guiding RCB to victory in the IPL 2025 final. He conceded only 17 runs in his four overs while taking two crucial wickets. With this performance, Pandya has created IPL history.

Jun 04, 2025 / 12:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Krunal Pandya IPL Record: The IPL 2025 final was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB, batting first, scored 190 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs and then restricted Punjab to 184 runs in 20 overs, winning a thrilling match by 6 runs. With this victory, RCB fulfilled their dream of winning their first IPL title, while PBKS’s dream of winning their first title was shattered. The hero of this match was RCB’s star all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who was awarded the Player of the Match.

Krunal Pandya named Player of the Match

In the IPL 2025 final, Krunal Pandya bowled exceptionally well against the Punjab Kings. In his four-over spell, he conceded only 17 runs and took two crucial wickets. Pandya dismissed opener Prabhsimran and number three batsman Josh Inglis. For this outstanding performance, Pandya was chosen as the Player of the Match.

Krunal creates record in IPL final

This is the second time in IPL history that Krunal Pandya has been awarded the Player of the Match in the final. Previously, Pandya won the Player of the Match award in the IPL 2017 final, playing for Mumbai Indians. With this, Krunal has become the first player in the world to win this award twice in the IPL final.

Summary of IPL 2025 Final

Batting first in the IPL 2025 final, RCB scored 190 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with 43 runs, while Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each for Punjab. In reply, Punjab Kings managed 184 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Shashank Singh top-scored for Punjab with an unbeaten 61 runs, and Josh Inglis scored 39. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya took two wickets each for RCB.

