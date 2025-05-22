Lucknow Pitch Report: Spin or Batting Dominance to Decide RCB vs SRH Clash

Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium Pitch Report Speaking of the pitch at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, the conditions have changed considerably in the last few years. Nine pitches, a mix of black and red soil, have been prepared at this stadium, resulting in both high and low-scoring matches. The red soil wickets offer more bounce and pace to fast bowlers, aiding batsmen. Conversely, the black soil pitches cause the ball to grip and offer more turn for spin bowlers.

The Toss Will Play a Crucial Role In this season of the IPL, dew has been a major factor in the second innings. Bowlers find it difficult to grip the ball in the second innings, which benefits the batsmen. Therefore, the toss will play a significant role. The captain winning the toss will likely prefer to bowl first.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Jishan Ansari, Ishan Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Atharva Tayde, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran.