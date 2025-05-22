scriptLucknow Pitch Report: Spin or Batting Dominance to Decide RCB vs SRH Clash | Latest News | Patrika News
Lucknow Pitch Report: Spin or Batting Dominance to Decide RCB vs SRH Clash

RCB vs SRH Pitch Report: The 65th match of IPL 2025 will be played on Friday, 23 May in Lucknow. This match is crucial for RCB in terms of Qualifier 1. Before the match, here’s the pitch report for the Ekana Stadium.

BharatMay 22, 2025 / 01:54 pm

Patrika Desk

RCB vs SRH Pitch Report: The league stage of IPL 2025 is now in its final stages. A crucial league match between RCB and SRH will be played on Friday, 23 May at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While this match may not be crucial for SRH, it is extremely important for RCB to secure a place in Qualifier 1. The Bengaluru team will want to win this match at all costs to finish the league stage in the top 2. Before this important match, here is the Ekana pitch report.

Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

Speaking of the pitch at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, the conditions have changed considerably in the last few years. Nine pitches, a mix of black and red soil, have been prepared at this stadium, resulting in both high and low-scoring matches. The red soil wickets offer more bounce and pace to fast bowlers, aiding batsmen. Conversely, the black soil pitches cause the ball to grip and offer more turn for spin bowlers.

The Toss Will Play a Crucial Role

In this season of the IPL, dew has been a major factor in the second innings. Bowlers find it difficult to grip the ball in the second innings, which benefits the batsmen. Therefore, the toss will play a significant role. The captain winning the toss will likely prefer to bowl first.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Jishan Ansari, Ishan Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Atharva Tayde, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team

Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasiq Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood.

