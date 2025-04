Lucknow Super Giants Face Double Blow: Fine for Slow Over Rate

LSG Team Fined for Slow Over Rate: The entire Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team, including captain Rishabh Pant, has been fined for slow over-rate in their match against Mumbai on Sunday in IPL 2025. This is LSG’s second such offence.

•Apr 28, 2025 / 12:32 pm• Patrika Desk

LSG Team Over Rate Penalty: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was penalized for a second time on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium for slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians. During the match, LSG was also sanctioned for having one fielder short outside the circle towards the end of Mumbai’s innings. Furthermore, LSG captain Rishabh Pant and all the team players have been fined as this was Pant’s second offence regarding minimum over-rate. Previously, LSG was found guilty of a slow over-rate in a league match against Mumbai.

Fine Imposed on Impact Player This being a second offence, not only captain Pant but also the impact player and all members of LSG’s playing eleven have been fined. The IPL, in a released statement, said that this is LSG’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to minimum over-rate offences. Tough one to take 💔 pic.twitter.com/3CRdHVg0F4 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 27, 2025 Rs2.4 Million Fine on Pant The BCCI has imposed a fine of ₹2.4 million on Rishabh Pant. The remaining members of the playing eleven, including the impact player, have been fined ₹600,000 or 25% of their match fees, whichever is less. The BCCI has imposed a fine of ₹2.4 million on Rishabh Pant. The remaining members of the playing eleven, including the impact player, have been fined ₹600,000 or 25% of their match fees, whichever is less.