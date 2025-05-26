LSG vs RCB: Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report The Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow boasts a total of 9 pitches, made of black and red soil. This results in a mix of low-scoring and high-scoring matches. The red soil pitches offer more bounce and pace to fast bowlers, leading to the ball coming nicely onto the bat and encouraging big shots from batsmen. On the other hand, the black soil pitches offer more grip, providing spin bowlers with increased turn.

Role of the Toss In the IPL 2025 league matches played so far, dew has been a significant factor. The dew makes it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings, making run chases easier for the batting team. Therefore, the toss will play a crucial role. The captain winning the toss will likely prefer to bowl first.

Lucknow Super Giants Team Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William O’Rourke, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Maharaj Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Digvijay Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Brutzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar and Yuvraj Choudhary.