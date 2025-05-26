scriptLSG vs RCB: Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium Pitch Report | Lucknow&#39;s Ekana Stadium Pitch Report | Latest News | Patrika News
LSG vs RCB: Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

LSG vs RCB Pitch Report: A crucial encounter between LSG and RCB will be played on Tuesday, 27 May, in IPL 2025.

BharatMay 26, 2025 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

LSG vs RCB Pitch Report: The final league match of IPL 2025, the 70th, will be played on Tuesday, 27 May, at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow between LSG and RCB. The host Lucknow Super Giants have nothing to lose, although they do have a chance to improve their statistics and salvage some pride. For the Royal Challengers Bangalore, however, this match is crucial for qualifying for Qualifier 1. Winning this match is essential if they want to reach the top 2. Before this match, we give you the Ekana Stadium pitch report.

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

The Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow boasts a total of 9 pitches, made of black and red soil. This results in a mix of low-scoring and high-scoring matches. The red soil pitches offer more bounce and pace to fast bowlers, leading to the ball coming nicely onto the bat and encouraging big shots from batsmen. On the other hand, the black soil pitches offer more grip, providing spin bowlers with increased turn.

Role of the Toss

In the IPL 2025 league matches played so far, dew has been a significant factor. The dew makes it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings, making run chases easier for the batting team. Therefore, the toss will play a crucial role. The captain winning the toss will likely prefer to bowl first.

Lucknow Super Giants Team

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William O’Rourke, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Maharaj Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Digvijay Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Brutzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar and Yuvraj Choudhary.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team

Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasiq Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood and Nuwan Thushara.

