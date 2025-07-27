Manchester Test: Rain Forecast Favours India on Day 5

India vs England 4th Test Day 5 Weather Report Update: After four days of batting-friendly drama at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, the final day of the India vs England fourth Test has arrived. Following Rishabh Pant's courageous innings, Joe Root's magnificent performance, and Ben Stokes' all-round brilliance, captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul remain at the crease. Indian fans will have high hopes for these two today. Meanwhile, the England team will also be anticipating victory, but rain could disrupt their chances. According to the weather forecast for the final day of the Manchester Test, the outcome of the match rests in the hands of the weather.