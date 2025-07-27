Manchester Test: Rain Forecast Favours India on Day 5

India vs England 4th Test Day 5 Weather Report Update: After four days of batting-friendly drama at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, the final day of the India vs England fourth Test has arrived. Following Rishabh Pant's courageous innings, Joe Root's magnificent performance, and Ben Stokes' all-round brilliance, captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul remain at the crease. Indian fans will have high hopes for these two today. Meanwhile, the England team will also be anticipating victory, but rain could disrupt their chances. According to the weather forecast for the final day of the Manchester Test, the outcome of the match rests in the hands of the weather.
England, having amassed a massive first-innings score of 669 runs and taking a 311-run lead, had reduced India to 0/2 in their second innings on day four. The match seemed to be firmly in their grasp. However, an unbeaten 174-run partnership between KL Rahul (87*) and Shubman Gill (78*) brought India back into the contest. Now, with India trailing by 133 runs and eight wickets remaining, all eyes are on the weather forecast, which could prove to be a lifeline for Gill and company.
According to the British Meteorological Office, there is a high probability of continuous rain in Manchester on Sunday, 27 July. The highest likelihood of rain is during the initial hours of play, which could delay the start and reduce England's chances of victory. Let's look at the hourly rain probability during the match.
3:30 PM – 80%
4:30 PM – 90%
5:30 PM – 80%
6:30 PM – 70%
7:30 PM – 60%
8:30 PM – 60%
9:30 PM – 50%
10:30 PM – 30%