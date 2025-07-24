Manjrekar Lashes Out at Rahul, Jaiswal After Missed Opportunity at Old Trafford

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, questioning the performance on JioCinema, stated that despite being in a strong position, India's opening batsmen failed to capitalise and take the game further away from England. He felt this was a missed opportunity. He questioned whether the fatigue of a long tour was starting to show on India's top-order players. He commented that the first session, a crucial one, belonged to India, and then the second session belonged to England. We saw two well-set batsmen, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, get out.