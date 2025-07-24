24 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Manjrekar Lashes Out at Rahul, Jaiswal After Missed Opportunity at Old Trafford

Batting on the first day at Old Trafford isn't easy. The sky was overcast, the pitch had a tinge of green, and Chris Woakes was bowling accurately. Despite these challenging conditions, Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showed resilience but were eventually dismissed. Sanjay Manjrekar has reacted sharply to this.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo Source: IANS)

In the first session of the Manchester Test, the Indian opening pair displayed a fine blend of discipline and technique, tackling swing and seam movement with great skill. England’s most reliable home pacer, Chris Woakes, posed a stern challenge with the new ball, but Rahul’s compact technique and Jaiswal’s firm resolve held firm. By lunch, India had reached 78 without loss in 26 overs, giving the visitors a strong platform to build on.

Rahul-Jaiswal Fail to Capitalise on Strong Start

The momentum India built in the first session dramatically dissipated after the break. Rahul, looking in superb form on 46, was caught at slip off Chris Woakes immediately after lunch. Jaiswal, who had scored 61 off 151 balls, soon followed, caught at first slip by Harry Brook off a loose delivery from left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.

‘Opportunity Missed’

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, questioning the performance on JioCinema, stated that despite being in a strong position, India's opening batsmen failed to capitalise and take the game further away from England. He felt this was a missed opportunity. He questioned whether the fatigue of a long tour was starting to show on India's top-order players. He commented that the first session, a crucial one, belonged to India, and then the second session belonged to England. We saw two well-set batsmen, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, get out.

‘Lack of Commitment and Effort’

I'm surprised. I don't know if I'm reading too much into this, but is it mental fatigue from the long series? These are players who have scored runs. These aren't batsmen who would throw away an advantage after scoring 50 runs. Is it related to mental fortitude, the necessary reserve players? They have played so well until now, but there's a lack of commitment and effort.

Share the news:

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 01:01 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Manjrekar Lashes Out at Rahul, Jaiswal After Missed Opportunity at Old Trafford
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.