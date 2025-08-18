Marsh Warns South Africa Ahead of ODI Series

Marsh has appeared to prioritise chasing targets in the T20 matches. He hinted that the home team might adopt the same approach in the ODIs. Marsh said, “It's a common trend in T20 cricket these days. You get a chance to assess the conditions, but you also know what the target is. I'm not afraid of batting first, but we've mostly opted to bowl. Playing with dew in Australia is nothing new for us. In the third T20 match, we saw that the ball became very soft very quickly. It has been a different kind of challenge for us.”