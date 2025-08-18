Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

Marsh Warns South Africa Ahead of ODI Series

AUS vs SA ODI Series 2025: Mitchell Marsh has captained Australia in nine One Day Internationals, including tours of South Africa in 2023 and England in 2024.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram with T20 Trophy
Mitchell Marsh and Adam Markram with the trophy (Photo: Cricket Australia)

Mitchell Marsh will once again captain the Australian ODI team in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, following their 2-1 T20 series win against South Africa. Marsh is confident that the Australian team will continue their aggressive batting style in the ODIs. In a press conference on Monday, Marsh said, “Preparing to spend three and a half hours on the field will be a little different for some players, but as a team, not much changes for us. The format is different this time. So, it's just a change in mindset, the rest remains almost the same.”

‘No Fear of Chasing’

Marsh has appeared to prioritise chasing targets in the T20 matches. He hinted that the home team might adopt the same approach in the ODIs. Marsh said, “It's a common trend in T20 cricket these days. You get a chance to assess the conditions, but you also know what the target is. I'm not afraid of batting first, but we've mostly opted to bowl. Playing with dew in Australia is nothing new for us. In the third T20 match, we saw that the ball became very soft very quickly. It has been a different kind of challenge for us.”

Mitchell Marsh has captained Australia in nine ODIs, including tours of South Africa in 2023 and England in 2024. Australia won the first T20 match against South Africa by 17 runs, after which they suffered a 53-run defeat in the second match. However, they won the third match by two wickets to clinch the series 2-1.

First ODI on 19 August

A three-match ODI series between Australia and South Africa is scheduled to begin on 19 August. The first match will be in Cairns, followed by the second on 22 August in Mackay and the third on 24 August in Mackay.

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 03:44 pm

