Maxwell Rains Sixes in T20 Match, Equals Rohit Sharma’s Century Record

Reaches fourth position in most T20 centuries Besides Rohit and Maxwell, Michael Klinger, David Warner, Jos Buttler, and Aaron Finch also have the same number of centuries in T20 cricket. All these batsmen are jointly ranked fourth in terms of the most T20 centuries. Chris Gayle tops the list with 22 centuries.

Lost five wickets at 92 In the match played on Wednesday in California, the Washington Freedom team won the toss and opted to bat first against the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Washington Freedom lost the wicket of Rachin Ravindra at just 10 runs.

The team had high hopes from Rachin, but he could only manage eight runs. After this, Mitchell Owen (32), Andreas Gaus (12), Jack Edwards (11), and Mark Chapman (17) also got out. The team had lost five wickets at the score of 92.

Maxwell single-handedly took charge From here, captain Glenn Maxwell, along with Obus Pienaar, not only steadied the innings but also took the team to a huge score. An unbroken partnership of 116 runs for the fifth wicket between the two batsmen took the team to 208/5.

Maxwell smashed a whirlwind 106 runs off 49 balls, while Obus Pienaar scored an unbeaten 14 runs off 15 balls. For Los Angeles Knight Riders, Corn Dry and Tanveer Sangha took two wickets each. Jason Holder also took one wicket.