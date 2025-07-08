8 July 2025,

MCC Confirms Joe Root's Dismissal by Akash Deep Was Legal

Akash Deep's Delivery to Joe Root was Legal: Several cricket experts questioned the legality of the delivery bowled by Indian fast bowler Akash Deep which clean-bowled England's veteran batsman Joe Root. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has issued a statement on the matter.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

Akash Deep Delivery to Joe Root was Legal
Akash Deep’s Delivery to Joe Root Was Legal (Photo source: Screenshot)

Akash Deep's Delivery to Joe Root was Legal: Young Indian fast bowler Akash Deep bowled veteran batsman Joe Root in England's second innings, leading to questions about the legality of the delivery. Akash Deep bowled the ball from wide of the crease, and Joe Root, attempting a defensive shot, was clean bowled. Whether the delivery was legal or illegal, or if there was an umpire error, led to differing opinions among former cricketers. The MCC has now issued a statement clarifying that the dismissal of Joe Root was indeed correct.

Former Cricketers' Claims

Several former cricketers claimed that Akash Deep's foot touched the return crease on the bowling side when he bowled the delivery that clean-bowled Joe Root. It is true that his foot did touch the return crease. However, according to the rules, there is nothing wrong with this, provided the initial impact is not on the crease. His front foot was in the crease, and his back foot touched the return crease as he moved forward to bowl.

Jonathan Trott Also Called it a No-Ball

Root was clean bowled on the second ball of Akash Deep's 10th over in England's second innings. Shortly afterwards, footage of Akash's back foot emerged, sparking debate. One faction of former cricketers questioned the legality of the ball, claiming it was a no-ball and that Root shouldn't have been given out. Some commentators stated on air that it should have been called a no-ball, including former England player Jonathan Trott. However, Ravi Shastri deemed the ball legal.

MCC Spokesperson's Statement

According to a Cricbuzz report, an MCC spokesperson stated that questions were raised about Akash Deep's delivery on day four of the England vs India Test match, which bowled Joe Root. Some fans and commentators called it a no-ball. Akash Deep landed unusually wide on the crease, and his back foot appeared to touch the ground outside the return crease. The third umpire did not call it a no-ball. The MCC is pleased to clarify that this was a correct decision according to the rules.

India vs England Test Series 2025

08 Jul 2025 11:49 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / MCC Confirms Joe Root's Dismissal by Akash Deep Was Legal
