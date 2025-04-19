scriptMI vs CSK: Will Rohit Sharma's Dominance or Chennai's Spinners Decide the Wankhede Fate? | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

MI vs CSK: Will Rohit Sharma's Dominance or Chennai's Spinners Decide the Wankhede Fate?

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report: On Sunday, the second match of a double-header at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will see Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians.

BharatApr 19, 2025 / 01:45 pm

Patrika Desk

MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Pitch Report: The 38th match of IPL 2025 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In this match, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will face off. Both teams are currently positioned in the bottom four of the points table and will be looking to improve their standings with a win in this encounter. If Chennai Super Kings lose today, their chances of reaching the playoffs will dim considerably. On the other hand, a defeat for Mumbai Indians will also make their path difficult.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch is red soil and this 22-yard strip is considered a paradise for batsmen. Initially, the bowlers get some bounce, and if they bowl with the right line and length, they can prove deadly even on a pitch considered helpful for batsmen. Due to the short boundaries, scoring runs against spinners is also not easy. So far, 118 T20 matches have been played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, with the team batting first winning 55 matches and the team chasing the target winning 63 times.

Mumbai Pitch Statistics

The average first innings score on the Wankhede Stadium pitch is 178 runs, while the second innings sees approximately 156 runs. However, given the way matches have been played this season, at least 190 runs can be expected from the first innings here. In the second innings, dew can hamper the fielding team’s performance. Therefore, the team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first. The match is a night game, so the sea breeze could assist fast bowlers.
So far this season, 3 matches have been played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, and Mumbai has won 2 out of 3, while they were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in one. Mumbai has defeated teams like Kolkata and Hyderabad here and will want to maintain that momentum on Sunday.

News / Sports / Cricket News / MI vs CSK: Will Rohit Sharma's Dominance or Chennai's Spinners Decide the Wankhede Fate?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

2 hours ago

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

Special

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

1 hour ago

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

National News

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

1 hour ago

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

World

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

32 minutes ago

Latest Cricket News

PBKS vs RCB: Will Punjab's bowlers dominate or Bangalore's batsmen triumph in Mullanpur?

Cricket News

PBKS vs RCB: Will Punjab's bowlers dominate or Bangalore's batsmen triumph in Mullanpur?

in 37 minutes

RCB Creates Ignominious IPL Record with 5-Wicket Loss to Punjab Kings

Sports

RCB Creates Ignominious IPL Record with 5-Wicket Loss to Punjab Kings

35 minutes ago

Travis Head Shatters Sehwag-Pathan's IPL Record, Becomes Fastest to 1000 Runs

Cricket News

Travis Head Shatters Sehwag-Pathan's IPL Record, Becomes Fastest to 1000 Runs

1 day ago

RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru Pitch Favours Batsmen, High-Scoring Encounter Expected

Sports

RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru Pitch Favours Batsmen, High-Scoring Encounter Expected

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

MI vs CSK: Will Rohit Sharma's Dominance or Chennai's Spinners Decide the Wankhede Fate?

क्रिकेट

MI vs CSK: Will Rohit Sharma's Dominance or Chennai's Spinners Decide the Wankhede Fate?

in 3 hours

PBKS vs RCB: Will Punjab's bowlers dominate or Bangalore's batsmen triumph in Mullanpur?

क्रिकेट

PBKS vs RCB: Will Punjab's bowlers dominate or Bangalore's batsmen triumph in Mullanpur?

in 37 minutes

RCB Creates Ignominious IPL Record with 5-Wicket Loss to Punjab Kings

खेल

RCB Creates Ignominious IPL Record with 5-Wicket Loss to Punjab Kings

35 minutes ago

Travis Head Shatters Sehwag-Pathan's IPL Record, Becomes Fastest to 1000 Runs

क्रिकेट

Travis Head Shatters Sehwag-Pathan's IPL Record, Becomes Fastest to 1000 Runs

1 day ago

RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru Pitch Favours Batsmen, High-Scoring Encounter Expected

खेल

RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru Pitch Favours Batsmen, High-Scoring Encounter Expected

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.