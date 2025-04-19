MI vs CSK: Will Rohit Sharma's Dominance or Chennai's Spinners Decide the Wankhede Fate?

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report The Wankhede Stadium pitch is red soil and this 22-yard strip is considered a paradise for batsmen. Initially, the bowlers get some bounce, and if they bowl with the right line and length, they can prove deadly even on a pitch considered helpful for batsmen. Due to the short boundaries, scoring runs against spinners is also not easy. So far, 118 T20 matches have been played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, with the team batting first winning 55 matches and the team chasing the target winning 63 times.

Mumbai Pitch Statistics The average first innings score on the Wankhede Stadium pitch is 178 runs, while the second innings sees approximately 156 runs. However, given the way matches have been played this season, at least 190 runs can be expected from the first innings here. In the second innings, dew can hamper the fielding team’s performance. Therefore, the team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first. The match is a night game, so the sea breeze could assist fast bowlers.

So far this season, 3 matches have been played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, and Mumbai has won 2 out of 3, while they were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in one. Mumbai has defeated teams like Kolkata and Hyderabad here and will want to maintain that momentum on Sunday.