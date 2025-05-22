MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals captain’s pain spills out after IPL 2025 elimination

Disappointment over the last two overs Faf du Plessis said after the match, “Today we were excellent on the field. The players fought brilliantly. Obviously, the pitch wasn’t easy for batting. Perhaps it made the bowlers’ job a little easier. But still, our batting line-up is very strong, and I think we were excellent, and then in the last two overs we lost it. They scored about 50 runs in the last two overs, which negated the hard work we put in during the 17-18 overs…”

‘Need for best performance against a strong team’ He said, “When you’re playing against such a strong team, you need to perform your best at all times, and unfortunately, we were doing that until the 17-18th over, and then in the last two overs we were quite average. With the bat, you need a good start on such a surface, and we couldn’t get going at all. However, Sameer Rizvi showed some promise with the bat; he has some talent.”