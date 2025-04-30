Starc Misses Hat-trick by a Whisker as Delhi Capitals Record One Against KKR

Hat-trick List from 2008 to 2025
- Lakshmipathy Balaji (Chennai Super Kings) vs Punjab Kings – 2008
- Amit Mishra (Delhi Daredevils) vs Deccan Chargers – 2008
- Makhaya Ntini (Chennai Super Kings) vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 2008
- Yuvraj Singh (Punjab Kings) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 2009
- Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers) vs Mumbai Indians – 2009
- Yuvraj Singh (Punjab Kings) vs Deccan Chargers – 2009
- Praveen Kumar(Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs Rajasthan Royals – 2010
- Amit Mishra(Deccan Chargers) vs Punjab Kings – 2011
- Ajit Chandila (Rajasthan Royals) vs Pune Warriors India – 2012
- Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Punjab Kings – 2013
- Amit Mishra (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs Pune Warriors India – 2013
- Pravin Tambe (Rajasthan Royals) vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 2014
- Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 2014
- Axar Patel (Punjab Kings) vs Gujarat Lions – 2016
- Samuel Badree (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs Mumbai Indians – 2017
- Andrew (Gujarat Lions) vs Rising Pune Supergiant – 2017
- Jaydev Unadkat (Rising Pune Supergiant) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 2017
- Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) vs Delhi Capitals – 2019
- Shreyas Gopal (Rajasthan Royals) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 2019
- Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs Mumbai Indians – 2021
- Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 2022
- Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 2023
Third Consecutive Hat-trick Against KKR
Amit Mishra is the only bowler in IPL history with three hat-tricks. However, five out of his 23 hat-tricks were taken against Kolkata Knight Riders. The last three hat-tricks have also been recorded against this team. Yuzvendra Chahal, playing for Rajasthan Royals, took three consecutive wickets in 2022. In 2023, Rashid Khan achieved the same feat for Gujarat Titans. On 29 April 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals also achieved three consecutive wickets.
Starc’s over against KKR began with a six. On the next ball, Andre Russell took a single, changing the strike. Then Starc struck. He first dismissed Rovman Powell of the West Indies on the third ball of the over. He then bowled out Anukul Roy on the fourth ball. On the fifth ball, he appealed against Harshit Rana, and the umpire gave him out. However, the decision was reversed on DRS, and then Russell was run out.