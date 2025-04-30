Starc Misses Hat-trick by a Whisker as Delhi Capitals Record One Against KKR

IPL Hat-trick List 2008 to 2025: Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Mitchell Starc played a part in the first hat-trick of IPL 2025 against KKR itself, but the hat-trick wickets were not credited to his name.

Bharat•Apr 30, 2025 / 09:38 am• Patrika Desk

Mitchell Starc narrowly missed a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While Delhi Capitals secured a hat-trick of wickets, the feat almost belonged to their fast bowler, Mitchell Starc. Interestingly, the previous three hat-tricks in IPL history were all achieved by Kolkata Knight Riders. Starc took two wickets in the final over of the innings, on the third and fourth balls. On the fifth ball, Harshit Rana was given LBW by the umpire. However, after a successful DRS review, the decision was overturned. During this, Andre Russell was run out attempting a steal. Thus, Delhi Capitals achieved a hat-trick, but Starc’s near miss was notable. The last IPL hat-trick was taken by Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.

Hat-trick List from 2008 to 2025 Lakshmipathy Balaji (Chennai Super Kings) vs Punjab Kings – 2008 Amit Mishra (Delhi Daredevils) vs Deccan Chargers – 2008 Makhaya Ntini (Chennai Super Kings) vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 2008 Yuvraj Singh (Punjab Kings) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 2009 Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers) vs Mumbai Indians – 2009 Yuvraj Singh (Punjab Kings) vs Deccan Chargers – 2009 Praveen Kumar(Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs Rajasthan Royals – 2010 Amit Mishra(Deccan Chargers) vs Punjab Kings – 2011 Ajit Chandila (Rajasthan Royals) vs Pune Warriors India – 2012 Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Punjab Kings – 2013 Amit Mishra (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs Pune Warriors India – 2013 Pravin Tambe (Rajasthan Royals) vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 2014 Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 2014 Axar Patel (Punjab Kings) vs Gujarat Lions – 2016 Samuel Badree (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs Mumbai Indians – 2017 Andrew (Gujarat Lions) vs Rising Pune Supergiant – 2017 Jaydev Unadkat (Rising Pune Supergiant) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 2017 Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) vs Delhi Capitals – 2019 Shreyas Gopal (Rajasthan Royals) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 2019 Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs Mumbai Indians – 2021 Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 2022 Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 2023 Third Consecutive Hat-trick Against KKR Amit Mishra is the only bowler in IPL history with three hat-tricks. However, five out of his 23 hat-tricks were taken against Kolkata Knight Riders. The last three hat-tricks have also been recorded against this team. Yuzvendra Chahal, playing for Rajasthan Royals, took three consecutive wickets in 2022. In 2023, Rashid Khan achieved the same feat for Gujarat Titans. On 29 April 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals also achieved three consecutive wickets.

Starc's over against KKR began with a six. On the next ball, Andre Russell took a single, changing the strike. Then Starc struck. He first dismissed Rovman Powell of the West Indies on the third ball of the over. He then bowled out Anukul Roy on the fourth ball. On the fifth ball, he appealed against Harshit Rana, and the umpire gave him out. However, the decision was reversed on DRS, and then Russell was run out.