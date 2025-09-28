Mithun Manhas Appointed New BCCI President, Rajeev Shukla Named Vice-President

The new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been announced. Former cricketer Mithun Manhas, who has surpassed stalwarts like Sourav Ganguly, has been handed the reins of the BCCI. Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla has been announced as the vice-president. In addition to them, Devjit Saikia has been appointed as the board's new secretary. This brings an end to all the discussions that have been ongoing for quite some time.