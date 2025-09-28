Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mithun Manhas Appointed New BCCI President, Rajeev Shukla Named Vice-President

Mithun Manhas has been announced as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Meanwhile, Rajiv Shukla has been assigned the responsibility of Vice-President.

Sep 28, 2025

BCCI President Election

BCCI Logo (Photo- IANS)

The new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been announced. Former cricketer Mithun Manhas, who has surpassed stalwarts like Sourav Ganguly, has been handed the reins of the BCCI. Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla has been announced as the vice-president. In addition to them, Devjit Saikia has been appointed as the board's new secretary. This brings an end to all the discussions that have been ongoing for quite some time.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh Congratulates

Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Honourable Minister of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, congratulated Mithun Manhas on becoming the new president of the BCCI. He posted on X, "A momentous occasion to celebrate!

Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "What a providential Sunday for the erstwhile district of Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which incidentally… is also my own home district. Within a span of a few hours, first a daughter of Kishtwar, Shital, emerged as the world champion and immediately thereafter, a son of Bhaderwah, Mithun, reached the top position", he said.

Mithun Manhas's Cricket Career

It is worth noting that Mithun Manhas was born in Jammu. The 45-year-old Manhas never played an international match in his cricket career. However, he consistently performed well in Indian domestic cricket during his time. He scored 9,714 runs in 157 matches in his 18-year first-class cricket career. His List A record was also impressive, having played 130 matches.

Played IPL Under Dhoni's Captaincy

Manhas has played for Delhi Daredevils and Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League, as well as for Chennai Super Kings under Dhoni's captaincy. He has also captained Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. His becoming president could significantly benefit Jammu and Kashmir cricket.

Published on:

28 Sept 2025 03:29 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Mithun Manhas Appointed New BCCI President, Rajeev Shukla Named Vice-President

