Mohammad Rizwan Refuses to Sign Central Contract After Demotion in Pakistan Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan demotion: All is not well in Pakistan cricket. On one hand, the team is facing continuous defeats, while on the other hand, the new directives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are not being well-received by the players, leading to a new controversy. Amidst this, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has refused to sign the PCB's proposed new central contract after his demotion to Category B and being stripped of the ODI team captaincy.