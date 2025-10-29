Mohammad Rizwan Refuses to Sign Central Contract After Demotion in Pakistan Cricket

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. (Photo Source: IANS)
Mohammad Rizwan demotion: All is not well in Pakistan cricket. On one hand, the team is facing continuous defeats, while on the other hand, the new directives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are not being well-received by the players, leading to a new controversy. Amidst this, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has refused to sign the PCB's proposed new central contract after his demotion to Category B and being stripped of the ODI team captaincy.
Rizwan is reportedly the only player among the 30 contracted players who has not signed the document. The PCB has decided to abolish the elite Category A, which previously included senior players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Rizwan, as part of a major overhaul. This move is seen as a clear indication from the board that it is dissatisfied with the national team's performance over the past year.
Under the new structure, 10 players, including the senior trio, have been placed together in Category B. Rizwan is believed to have informed the board that he will not sign the contract until his concerns are addressed. His decision reportedly comes after dissatisfaction with his demotion and his recent removal from the position of Pakistan's ODI captain.
Rizwan has reportedly demanded that the PCB reinstate Category A for senior players. Additionally, he wants assurance that whoever is appointed captain will be given a clear tenure and full authority to implement their plans without any interference.
The 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, known for his consistency and fighting spirit, has been a key member of the Pakistan cricket team across all formats in recent years. However, he has not featured in T20 Internationals since December 2024. His sacking from the ODI captaincy came as a surprise to many, with Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed in his place.
