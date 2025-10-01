Mohsin Naqvi Questioned Over Trophy, BCCI Official Leaves Meeting Mid-way

According to reports in The Indian Express, BCCI representatives and Ashish Shelar walked out of the ACC's online meeting midway. It was not clarified in the meeting when the Indian team would receive the Asia Cup trophy and medals. The ambiguous response from Mohsin Naqvi angered the BCCI officials. Indian officials had questioned Mohsin Naqvi about the trophy, but he could not provide a satisfactory answer. The BCCI wants the trophy and medals to be sent to the ACC office in Dubai, from where the Indian board will receive them.