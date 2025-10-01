Mohsin Naqvi Questioned Over Trophy, BCCI Official Leaves Meeting Mid-way

ACC meeting held after Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy (Photo – IANS)
ACC Trophy Controversy: Team India, the champions of the Asia Cup 2025, has not yet received the trophy. On the night of September 28, Team India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the title for the 9th time. Despite becoming champions, Team India did not receive the Asia Cup trophy. The Indian team players refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, and the ACC President refused to hand over the trophy to anyone else. Consequently, the Indian players celebrated without the trophy and medals.
Naqvi did not even place the trophy at the Asian Cricket Council's office, which led to an uproar. Following this, BCCI officials had warned that they might take the trophy if necessary. To resolve this dispute, an AGM meeting of the ACC was held on Wednesday. However, officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not appear satisfied with Naqvi's response and left the meeting midway.
According to reports in The Indian Express, BCCI representatives and Ashish Shelar walked out of the ACC's online meeting midway. It was not clarified in the meeting when the Indian team would receive the Asia Cup trophy and medals. The ambiguous response from Mohsin Naqvi angered the BCCI officials. Indian officials had questioned Mohsin Naqvi about the trophy, but he could not provide a satisfactory answer. The BCCI wants the trophy and medals to be sent to the ACC office in Dubai, from where the Indian board will receive them.
In the final match of the T20 Asia Cup 2025, India and Pakistan faced each other on Sunday. In this thrilling encounter played in Dubai, Team India secured a victory by 5 wickets in the last over, thanks to a brilliant innings by Shivam Dube. After the win, the Indian team players did not shake hands again and refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. Following this, Naqvi took the trophy and medals with him.
