Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Mohsin Naqvi Questioned Over Trophy, BCCI Official Leaves Meeting Mid-way

Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy: The controversy surrounding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy has reached the ACC. A meeting of the ACC was held on Wednesday, where Mohsin Naqvi was questioned about the trophy.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

Asia cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

ACC meeting held after Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy (Photo – IANS)

ACC Trophy Controversy: Team India, the champions of the Asia Cup 2025, has not yet received the trophy. On the night of September 28, Team India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the title for the 9th time. Despite becoming champions, Team India did not receive the Asia Cup trophy. The Indian team players refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, and the ACC President refused to hand over the trophy to anyone else. Consequently, the Indian players celebrated without the trophy and medals.

Naqvi did not even place the trophy at the Asian Cricket Council's office, which led to an uproar. Following this, BCCI officials had warned that they might take the trophy if necessary. To resolve this dispute, an AGM meeting of the ACC was held on Wednesday. However, officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not appear satisfied with Naqvi's response and left the meeting midway.

According to reports in The Indian Express, BCCI representatives and Ashish Shelar walked out of the ACC's online meeting midway. It was not clarified in the meeting when the Indian team would receive the Asia Cup trophy and medals. The ambiguous response from Mohsin Naqvi angered the BCCI officials. Indian officials had questioned Mohsin Naqvi about the trophy, but he could not provide a satisfactory answer. The BCCI wants the trophy and medals to be sent to the ACC office in Dubai, from where the Indian board will receive them.

When the Controversy Began

In the final match of the T20 Asia Cup 2025, India and Pakistan faced each other on Sunday. In this thrilling encounter played in Dubai, Team India secured a victory by 5 wickets in the last over, thanks to a brilliant innings by Shivam Dube. After the win, the Indian team players did not shake hands again and refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. Following this, Naqvi took the trophy and medals with him.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2025

Cricket News

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 02:55 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Mohsin Naqvi Questioned Over Trophy, BCCI Official Leaves Meeting Mid-way

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Hardik Pandya ruled out of Australia ODI series due to injury

Hardik Pandya Ruled Out
Cricket News

India vs Pakistan Final: India win Asia Cup but don’t take the trophy, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi faces humiliation

Team India
Cricket News

Mithun Manhas Appointed New BCCI President, Rajeev Shukla Named Vice-President

BCCI President Election
Cricket News

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Final hopes hit by injuries to Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma ahead of Pakistan clash

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final
Cricket News

KL Rahul's 176 leads India A to dominant 5-wicket victory over Australia A

Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.