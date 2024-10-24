scriptMost Wickets in WTC: Ashwin Creates History in Pune | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Most Wickets in WTC: Ashwin Creates History in Pune

Most Wickets in WTC: Ashwin has taken 530 wickets in 104 matches at an average of less than 24, which puts him second on India’s all-time Test wicket-takers list.

New DelhiOct 24, 2024 / 03:54 pm

Patrika Desk

R Ashwin World Record
India’s star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) on Thursday during the second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Ashwin achieved this feat by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham, opener Will Young, and Devon Conway on the first day of the match. With these three wickets, Ashwin has taken 189 wickets in 39 matches in the WTC, surpassing Australia’s Nathan Lyon, who has 187 wickets in 43 Tests.
Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins is third on the list with 175 wickets in 42 matches. India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is seventh on the list with 124 wickets in 30 matches. Ashwin has taken 530 wickets in 104 matches at an average of less than 24, which puts him second on India’s all-time Test wicket-takers list, behind only the legendary Anil Kumble, who has taken 619 wickets. Apart from his impressive bowling, this all-rounder has also scored 3,438 runs at an average of 26.44, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries.

Most Wickets in WTC History

  • Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 189 wickets
  • Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 187 wickets
  • Pat Cummins (Australia) – 175 wickets
  • Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 147 wickets
  • Stuart Broad (England) – 134 wickets
  • Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) – 132 wickets
  • Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 124 wickets
  • Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 120 wickets
  • James Anderson (England) – 116 wickets
  • Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 114 wickets

