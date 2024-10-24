Most Wickets in WTC: Ashwin Creates History in Pune

Most Wickets in WTC: Ashwin has taken 530 wickets in 104 matches at an average of less than 24, which puts him second on India’s all-time Test wicket-takers list.

India’s star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) on Thursday during the second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Ashwin achieved this feat by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham, opener Will Young, and Devon Conway on the first day of the match. With these three wickets, Ashwin has taken 189 wickets in 39 matches in the WTC, surpassing Australia’s Nathan Lyon, who has 187 wickets in 43 Tests.