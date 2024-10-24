Most Wickets in WTC: Ashwin Creates History in Pune

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins is third on the list with 175 wickets in 42 matches. India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is seventh on the list with 124 wickets in 30 matches. Ashwin has taken 530 wickets in 104 matches at an average of less than 24, which puts him second on India’s all-time Test wicket-takers list, behind only the legendary Anil Kumble, who has taken 619 wickets. Apart from his impressive bowling, this all-rounder has also scored 3,438 runs at an average of 26.44, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries.
Most Wickets in WTC History
- Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 189 wickets
- Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 187 wickets
- Pat Cummins (Australia) – 175 wickets
- Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 147 wickets
- Stuart Broad (England) – 134 wickets
- Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) – 132 wickets
- Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 124 wickets
- Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 120 wickets
- James Anderson (England) – 116 wickets
- Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 114 wickets