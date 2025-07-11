Mulder declares on 367 out of respect for Lara’s record, reveals post-match call with West Indies legend

He has now revealed that Lara called him and expressed regret that the record wasn't broken. Mulder, speaking to SuperSport, said, “Brian Lara told me I should have gone for the record. That meant a lot to me. I was happy to hear that from him. He's a legend of the game, and his 400 runs are still one of cricket's greatest records. Things are a little better now, I felt relieved after speaking to Brian Lara. He told me to make my own name and that I should have gone after the record. He said records are meant to be broken and that he wants me to surpass what he did if I ever find myself in that situation again.”