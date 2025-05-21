Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Heavy Rain Threatens IPL 2025 Match

85% Chance of Rain The meteorological department has predicted an 85% probability of rain during the Mumbai Indians versus Delhi Capitals match. Uncertainty now looms over whether the match will even take place. The DLS system has also entered the equation. Mumbai has already played once against GT in adverse weather conditions, when rain stopped a few minutes before the cut-off time, preventing them from benefiting from the DLS.

Mumbai Indians’ Equation If the match is rained out, the equation for both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals becomes extremely interesting, as both teams still have a match against Punjab Kings to play at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. A rained-out match could benefit Mumbai Indians more, as they currently have one more point.

They are currently fourth with 14 points. If the match is washed out, their points will increase to 15, and even if they lose to Punjab, they could still qualify for the playoffs due to their significantly higher net run rate. Mumbai boasts the highest net run rate of +1.156.