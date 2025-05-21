scriptMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Heavy Rain Threatens IPL 2025 Match | Latest News | Patrika News
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Heavy Rain Threatens IPL 2025 Match

MI vs DC Weather Update: A crucial match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) is scheduled for today, Wednesday, at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2025. However, there is a strong possibility of this important playoff match being cancelled. Let’s look at Mumbai’s weather forecast for today.

May 21, 2025

Patrika Desk

MI vs DC Weather Update

MI vs DC Weather Update: मुंबई का वानखेड़े स्‍टेडियम। (फोटो सोर्स: ANI)

MI vs DC Weather Update: The 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will be played today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This crucial encounter pits Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals, with one team securing a playoff berth. The match holds immense significance for both MI and DC. However, concerning news regarding Mumbai’s weather has emerged. The meteorological department has issued a warning of heavy rain during the match. If the match is rained out, which team – Mumbai or Delhi – will benefit? Let’s find out.

85% Chance of Rain

The meteorological department has predicted an 85% probability of rain during the Mumbai Indians versus Delhi Capitals match. Uncertainty now looms over whether the match will even take place. The DLS system has also entered the equation. Mumbai has already played once against GT in adverse weather conditions, when rain stopped a few minutes before the cut-off time, preventing them from benefiting from the DLS.

Mumbai Indians’ Equation

If the match is rained out, the equation for both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals becomes extremely interesting, as both teams still have a match against Punjab Kings to play at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. A rained-out match could benefit Mumbai Indians more, as they currently have one more point.
They are currently fourth with 14 points. If the match is washed out, their points will increase to 15, and even if they lose to Punjab, they could still qualify for the playoffs due to their significantly higher net run rate. Mumbai boasts the highest net run rate of +1.156.

Delhi Capitals’ Equation

Regarding Delhi Capitals, their chances of reaching the playoffs are slim if their match against Mumbai is rained out. Even if Delhi wins against Punjab Kings afterwards, they would only reach 15 points, and with a lower net run rate than Mumbai, they could be eliminated. Delhi’s net run rate is currently +0.260. They would need a significant victory against Punjab and hope for a substantial Mumbai loss to Punjab.

