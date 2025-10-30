Mumbai Rain Yellow Alert: Will India vs Australia World Cup Semi-Final Be Washed Out? Know Latest Weather Update

Dr DY Patil Academy, Navi Mumbai (Photo source: IANS)
Ind W vs Aus W 2nd Semifinal Weather Update: South Africa has secured a place in the final by defeating England in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The second semi-final is scheduled to be played today, Thursday, October 30, between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
The Australian team, led by Alyssa Healy, will enter the match with the intention of winning. Meanwhile, the Indian team, under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, will aim to avenge their previous loss and take another step towards the title. Cricket fans can expect a thrilling contest. However, there is some bad news regarding the weather in Mumbai. Will rain play spoilsport? Let's bring you the latest weather update.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in Mumbai this morning, Thursday. There is a possibility of thundershowers until 7 AM Indian Standard Time. According to AccuWeather's forecast, there will be thundershowers in some areas in the morning, followed by cloudy skies, although the sky will clear up later.
There is a 55% chance of rain during the day. However, relief is expected with sunshine in the afternoon. Conditions are anticipated to be ideal for the match by 3 PM. During this time, the chance of rain is 20%. By 7 PM, the probability of rain will drop to just 4%. It is speculated that there will be no major interruptions to the match.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already kept a reserve day for both the semi-final and the final. As per ICC rules, every possible effort will be made to complete the game on the scheduled day, even if overs need to be reduced. If rain interrupts play, the match will resume on the next day from the exact point where it was stopped on the reserve day.
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol/Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Sri Charani, and Renuka Thakur.
Alyssa Healy (Captain/Wicketkeeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, and Megan Schutt.
Womens World Cup 2025