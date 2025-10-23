Naseem Shah Returns to Pakistan's T20I Squad, Top Run-Scorer Also Makes Comeback

Pakistani players Naseem Shah and Babar Azam (Photo Source: X@/Cricinfo)
Pakistan's T20I squad: Pakistan has announced its T20 team for the upcoming home T20 series against South Africa, as well as the tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Fast bowler Naseem Shah and star batsman Babar Azam, who has scored the most runs for Pakistan in T20 Internationals, have made a comeback to the Pakistan T20 team. Abdul Samad has also returned to the 15-member squad, while Usman Tariq is the only uncapped member of the team.
The three-match T20 series against the South Africa cricket team will be played from October 28 to November 1 in Rawalpindi and Lahore, after which a tri-series will also be played at the same venues from November 17 to 29.
Babar and Naseem last played a T20 International match in late 2024 and were not part of the recently concluded Asia Cup.
However, their return has increased their chances of selection for the T20 World Cup, which will be held four months later next year. Interestingly, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf, along with Sufiyan Mukim, are only included in the reserve players.
Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (Wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (Wicketkeeper), Usman Tariq. Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Mukim.
Pakistan and South Africa will also play three ODIs from November 4 to 8 in Faisalabad, after which Pakistan will host another ODI series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi from November 11 to 15. The 16-member team for the one-day matches will be led by new captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, which includes the return of Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, and wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah.
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.
