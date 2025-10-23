Naseem Shah Returns to Pakistan's T20I Squad, Top Run-Scorer Also Makes Comeback

Pakistan's T20I squad: Pakistan has announced its T20 team for the upcoming home T20 series against South Africa, as well as the tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Fast bowler Naseem Shah and star batsman Babar Azam, who has scored the most runs for Pakistan in T20 Internationals, have made a comeback to the Pakistan T20 team. Abdul Samad has also returned to the 15-member squad, while Usman Tariq is the only uncapped member of the team.