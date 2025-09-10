New Zealand Announces Women's World Cup Squad: Four Players Make Debut

New Zealand team announced: New Zealand has announced its squad for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Flora Devonshire, Polly Inglis, Bella James, and Brooke Halliday have been included in the New Zealand team for the World Cup for the first time. Sophie Devine will captain the team in her final One Day International (ODI) matches at the upcoming ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Former World Cup-winning captain Emily Drumm announced the 15-member squad in Auckland on Wednesday, 10 September.
These four new players all debuted for New Zealand last summer and were also part of the tour to England ‘A’ earlier this year. Left-arm spinner Devonshire had a stellar performance in the Halliburton Johnstone Shield, scoring 266 runs at an average of 17.5 and taking 18 wickets. Polly Inglis has been included as a backup wicketkeeper. She was among the highest run-scorers in the same competition, including an 86-run knock in Otago Sparks' title win.
Left-arm fast bowler Brooke Halliday impressed in her debut match against Sri Lanka, taking four wickets, and then topped the wickets list in the 50-over matches on the England ‘A’ tour. 26-year-old James was the second-highest run-scorer for New Zealand ‘A’ on that tour after Georgia Plimmer. Their inclusion means that Fran Jonas, Lauren Down, Molly Penfold, and Hannah Rowe have been omitted from the team.
Despite the new faces, New Zealand will be led by an experienced player. Devine, who has announced her retirement from ODIs after the tournament, is set for her fifth World Cup alongside Suzie Bates. Lea Tahuhu will play her fourth World Cup, while Maddy Green and Jess Kerr will be playing their third.
The White Ferns will play two practice matches in Bengaluru before starting their tournament against Australia in Indore on 1 October.
Sophie Devine (Captain), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, and Lea Tahuhu.