New Zealand Announces Women's World Cup Squad: Four Players Make Debut

These four new players all debuted for New Zealand last summer and were also part of the tour to England ‘A’ earlier this year. Left-arm spinner Devonshire had a stellar performance in the Halliburton Johnstone Shield, scoring 266 runs at an average of 17.5 and taking 18 wickets. Polly Inglis has been included as a backup wicketkeeper. She was among the highest run-scorers in the same competition, including an 86-run knock in Otago Sparks' title win.