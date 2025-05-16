script‘No regrets…’: Kohli spoke to this legend before retirement, real reason revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
‘No regrets…’: Kohli spoke to this legend before retirement, real reason revealed

Ravi Shastri revealed that he believed Virat could have played cricket for another 2-3 years.

BharatMay 16, 2025 / 09:43 am

Patrika Desk

Virat Kohli Retirement: Former Indian captain and legendary batsman Virat Kohli surprised everyone by announcing his sudden retirement from Test cricket. Kohli’s departure has left a noticeable gap in the team’s experience. This follows the earlier retirements of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and captain Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. Kohli’s retirement is considered a major blow to Team India. The question on everyone’s mind was why Virat made such a sudden decision. Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has now shed light on this.

Shastri Also Surprised

Ravi Shastri revealed that he was also very surprised by Kohli’s decision. He thought Kohli could have played for another 2-3 years. However, he also acknowledged that Kohli was mentally fatigued and his body was no longer cooperating. This was the reason behind his big decision.

Kohli’s Candid Private Conversation

Shastri said, “I spoke to Virat about this a week ago. He was very clear that he had given everything for the Indian team and had no regrets. I asked some personal questions, and he clearly stated that he had no doubts left in his mind. Then I too felt that this was the right time.” Shastri further added, “Physically, he might have been fitter than many players in the team, but when the mind gets tired, it starts signalling the body that enough is enough.”

Kohli’s Global Stature

Praising Virat, Shastri said, “He has received global recognition. In the last 10 years, his fan base has been larger than any other player’s. Whether it’s Australia or South Africa, he compelled people to watch cricket. His playing style and celebratory mannerisms were very popular. His passion and energy radiated from the dressing room to television viewers. Virat is a very influential and passionate player.”

Kohli’s Outstanding Record

Virat Kohli played 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 and hitting 30 centuries. He captained in 68 Test matches, winning 40, the most by any Indian captain.

Kohli’s Unique Dedication

Shastri said, “Virat gave 100% in everything he did. This is not everyone’s cup of tea. Many players do their job on the field and then calm down, but Virat was on the field as if he alone had to take all the wickets, catch every catch, and make every decision himself. His passion and dedication were an inspiration to the team.”

