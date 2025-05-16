‘No regrets…’: Kohli spoke to this legend before retirement, real reason revealed

Shastri Also Surprised Ravi Shastri revealed that he was also very surprised by Kohli’s decision. He thought Kohli could have played for another 2-3 years. However, he also acknowledged that Kohli was mentally fatigued and his body was no longer cooperating. This was the reason behind his big decision.

Kohli’s Candid Private Conversation Shastri said, “I spoke to Virat about this a week ago. He was very clear that he had given everything for the Indian team and had no regrets. I asked some personal questions, and he clearly stated that he had no doubts left in his mind. Then I too felt that this was the right time.” Shastri further added, “Physically, he might have been fitter than many players in the team, but when the mind gets tired, it starts signalling the body that enough is enough.”

Kohli’s Global Stature Praising Virat, Shastri said, “He has received global recognition. In the last 10 years, his fan base has been larger than any other player’s. Whether it’s Australia or South Africa, he compelled people to watch cricket. His playing style and celebratory mannerisms were very popular. His passion and energy radiated from the dressing room to television viewers. Virat is a very influential and passionate player.”

Kohli’s Outstanding Record Virat Kohli played 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 and hitting 30 centuries. He captained in 68 Test matches, winning 40, the most by any Indian captain.