Eng vs Ind 4th Test in Manchester: What to Expect from Old Trafford Pitch

England vs India 4th Test Pitch Report: The Indian team, trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series, needs a win in Manchester to make a comeback. After losing the first match in Leeds, India levelled the series with a victory at Edgbaston. However, England regained the lead by winning the Lord's Test. If Shubman Gill's team India loses in Manchester, they will lose the series. Therefore, the team management and head coach Gautam Gambhir will be closely watching the pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester. Let's take a look at the pitch report before this match.
The good news for India is that the Old Trafford pitch in Manchester appears similar to Edgbaston. There is considerable grass on the pitch. As seen in the first three Test matches of the India vs England series, there is a lot of grass on the wickets until the eve of the match, which is then cut before the match begins. The same is expected at Old Trafford.
Cricket experts believe that the Manchester pitches are not what they were 10 or 15 years ago, when they offered considerable bounce. Fast bowlers received significant assistance, and reverse swing was also common. Now, the pitches here are slower and flatter. Spinners could therefore play a crucial role. Teams might opt for two spinners in Manchester.
Traditionally, Manchester has been one of the fastest wickets in England, offering considerable bounce. However, this hasn't been the case in recent matches. In recent matches here, Sri Lanka and England scored 236, 326, 358, and 205 runs respectively. Earlier in the Ashes 2023, England scored 592 runs, while Australia scored 317 and 214 runs to save the match. In 2022, against South Africa, England scored 415 runs in an innings.