22 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Eng vs Ind 4th Test in Manchester: What to Expect from Old Trafford Pitch

Eng vs Ind 4th Test Pitch Report: The fourth Test between India and England commences on 23 July. A win is crucial for Team India. Before the match, here's a report on the Old Trafford pitch in Manchester.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

Eng vs Ind 4th Test Pitch Report
Eng vs Ind 4th Test Pitch Report: The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Photo source: X@/GeorgeDobell1)

England vs India 4th Test Pitch Report: The Indian team, trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series, needs a win in Manchester to make a comeback. After losing the first match in Leeds, India levelled the series with a victory at Edgbaston. However, England regained the lead by winning the Lord's Test. If Shubman Gill's team India loses in Manchester, they will lose the series. Therefore, the team management and head coach Gautam Gambhir will be closely watching the pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester. Let's take a look at the pitch report before this match.

Manchester Pitch Similar to Edgbaston

The good news for India is that the Old Trafford pitch in Manchester appears similar to Edgbaston. There is considerable grass on the pitch. As seen in the first three Test matches of the India vs England series, there is a lot of grass on the wickets until the eve of the match, which is then cut before the match begins. The same is expected at Old Trafford.

Spinners to Dominate

Cricket experts believe that the Manchester pitches are not what they were 10 or 15 years ago, when they offered considerable bounce. Fast bowlers received significant assistance, and reverse swing was also common. Now, the pitches here are slower and flatter. Spinners could therefore play a crucial role. Teams might opt for two spinners in Manchester.

Scores from Recent Matches

Traditionally, Manchester has been one of the fastest wickets in England, offering considerable bounce. However, this hasn't been the case in recent matches. In recent matches here, Sri Lanka and England scored 236, 326, 358, and 205 runs respectively. Earlier in the Ashes 2023, England scored 592 runs, while Australia scored 317 and 214 runs to save the match. In 2022, against South Africa, England scored 415 runs in an innings.

Share the news:

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 08:48 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Eng vs Ind 4th Test in Manchester: What to Expect from Old Trafford Pitch
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.