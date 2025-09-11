On this day 18 years ago, first international T20 century scored, batter won ‘Player of the Match’ despite defeat

From the West Indies, Devon Smith scored 35 runs, captain Ramnaresh Sarwan 12 runs, Shivnarine Chanderpaul 11 runs, and Marlon Samuels 6 runs, but the other batsmen couldn't stay at the crease for long. Nevertheless, the fire emanating from Gayle's bat pushed the South African bowlers completely onto the back foot. This innings was not only the first century in T20 cricket but also laid the foundation for Gayle becoming the 'King of T20'.