Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

On this day 18 years ago, first international T20 century scored, batter won ‘Player of the Match’ despite defeat

Chris Gayle smashed South African bowlers, scoring a whirlwind 117 runs off just 57 balls. This was the first ever century in international T20 cricket history.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

ChatGPT said: Chris Gayle scored a century in the opening match of the 2007 T20 World Cup (Photo – ESPNcricinfo)

First Ever T20i Century: Today marks a special day in the history of T20 cricket. Eighteen years ago, on this very day, the first century in international T20 cricket was scored. This century was achieved by West Indies' legendary cricketer and the 'Universe Boss', Chris Gayle.

Gayle smashed this century against South Africa in the first match of the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Gayle's Stormy Innings

In this match, played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first. Opening the innings, Chris Gayle adopted an aggressive approach from the outset. He mercilessly thrashed the South African bowlers, smashing 117 runs in just 57 balls. His innings included seven fours and ten sixes, completely demolishing the opposition bowling attack. Thanks to Gayle's innings, the West Indies posted a massive score of 205 runs in 20 overs.

From the West Indies, Devon Smith scored 35 runs, captain Ramnaresh Sarwan 12 runs, Shivnarine Chanderpaul 11 runs, and Marlon Samuels 6 runs, but the other batsmen couldn't stay at the crease for long. Nevertheless, the fire emanating from Gayle's bat pushed the South African bowlers completely onto the back foot. This innings was not only the first century in T20 cricket but also laid the foundation for Gayle becoming the 'King of T20'.

South Africa's Easy Victory

Chasing a target of 206 runs, the hosts, South Africa, displayed brilliant batting. Herschelle Gibbs played a whirlwind innings of 90 runs in 55 balls, with the help of 14 fours and two sixes, while Justin Kemp scored an unbeaten 46 runs in 22 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Captain Graeme Smith contributed 28 runs in 21 balls, and AB de Villiers added 16 runs in 9 balls. South Africa achieved the target in 17.4 overs, winning the match by eight wickets.

Gayle Becomes Man of the Match

Although the West Indies lost the match, Chris Gayle's innings won everyone's hearts. He was chosen as the 'Player of the Match' for his explosive batting. This innings not only strengthened Gayle's formidable image but also gave T20 cricket a new dimension. Through this innings, Gayle showed the world how batsmen could dominate bowlers in the T20 format.

Share the news:

Published on:

11 Sept 2025 12:10 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / On this day 18 years ago, first international T20 century scored, batter won ‘Player of the Match’ despite defeat
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.