On this day 18 years ago, first international T20 century scored, batter won ‘Player of the Match’ despite defeat

First Ever T20i Century: Today marks a special day in the history of T20 cricket. Eighteen years ago, on this very day, the first century in international T20 cricket was scored. This century was achieved by West Indies' legendary cricketer and the 'Universe Boss', Chris Gayle.
Gayle smashed this century against South Africa in the first match of the 2007 T20 World Cup.
In this match, played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first. Opening the innings, Chris Gayle adopted an aggressive approach from the outset. He mercilessly thrashed the South African bowlers, smashing 117 runs in just 57 balls. His innings included seven fours and ten sixes, completely demolishing the opposition bowling attack. Thanks to Gayle's innings, the West Indies posted a massive score of 205 runs in 20 overs.
From the West Indies, Devon Smith scored 35 runs, captain Ramnaresh Sarwan 12 runs, Shivnarine Chanderpaul 11 runs, and Marlon Samuels 6 runs, but the other batsmen couldn't stay at the crease for long. Nevertheless, the fire emanating from Gayle's bat pushed the South African bowlers completely onto the back foot. This innings was not only the first century in T20 cricket but also laid the foundation for Gayle becoming the 'King of T20'.
Chasing a target of 206 runs, the hosts, South Africa, displayed brilliant batting. Herschelle Gibbs played a whirlwind innings of 90 runs in 55 balls, with the help of 14 fours and two sixes, while Justin Kemp scored an unbeaten 46 runs in 22 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Captain Graeme Smith contributed 28 runs in 21 balls, and AB de Villiers added 16 runs in 9 balls. South Africa achieved the target in 17.4 overs, winning the match by eight wickets.
Although the West Indies lost the match, Chris Gayle's innings won everyone's hearts. He was chosen as the 'Player of the Match' for his explosive batting. This innings not only strengthened Gayle's formidable image but also gave T20 cricket a new dimension. Through this innings, Gayle showed the world how batsmen could dominate bowlers in the T20 format.