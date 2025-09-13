Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Boasts After Easy Oman Victory

Pak vs Oman Match Highlights: Pakistani captain Salman Agha is elated after defeating a relatively weaker team like Oman in their first Asia Cup 2025 match.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

PAK vs Oman Match Highlights
Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Agha (Photo Source: IANS)

PAK vs Oman Match Highlights: Pakistan began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a victory. In a match played on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan defeated Oman by 93 runs. Winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat first and, against a relatively weaker opponent like Oman, managed only 160 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. However, Pakistan then bowled out Oman for a mere 67 runs in 16.4 overs, securing a convincing win. Following the victory over Oman, Pakistan captain Salman Agha was elated, stating in a post-match interview, "We can beat anyone."

I am happy with the bowling unit - Salman Agha

After the match win, Salman Agha said that the batting needs more work. "The bowling was superb; I am happy with the bowling unit. We have three spinners, and they are all different, even Ayub. We have 4-5 good options, and you need them when playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi."

We can beat any team: Salman Agha

We should have scored 180 runs given the start we got, but that's cricket. We are playing really good cricket; we won the triangular series and also won comfortably here. If we stick to our plans for a longer time, we can beat any team.

I am very proud of my players - Jatinder Singh

Meanwhile, Oman captain Jatinder Singh said, "I am very proud of my players for restricting them to under 160. They bowled well. They executed the plans we discussed." Regarding their batting, he commented, "We didn't rotate the strike, there was some nervousness, and our team is better than today's performance." Jatinder concluded with a message for his team: "Trust yourselves, play positive cricket, and don't look at who's bowling."

