Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Boasts After Easy Oman Victory

PAK vs Oman Match Highlights: Pakistan began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a victory. In a match played on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan defeated Oman by 93 runs. Winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat first and, against a relatively weaker opponent like Oman, managed only 160 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. However, Pakistan then bowled out Oman for a mere 67 runs in 16.4 overs, securing a convincing win. Following the victory over Oman, Pakistan captain Salman Agha was elated, stating in a post-match interview, "We can beat anyone."