Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Boasts After Easy Oman Victory

PAK vs Oman Match Highlights: Pakistan began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a victory. In a match played on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan defeated Oman by 93 runs. Winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat first and, against a relatively weaker opponent like Oman, managed only 160 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. However, Pakistan then bowled out Oman for a mere 67 runs in 16.4 overs, securing a convincing win. Following the victory over Oman, Pakistan captain Salman Agha was elated, stating in a post-match interview, "We can beat anyone."
After the match win, Salman Agha said that the batting needs more work. "The bowling was superb; I am happy with the bowling unit. We have three spinners, and they are all different, even Ayub. We have 4-5 good options, and you need them when playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi."
We should have scored 180 runs given the start we got, but that's cricket. We are playing really good cricket; we won the triangular series and also won comfortably here. If we stick to our plans for a longer time, we can beat any team.
Meanwhile, Oman captain Jatinder Singh said, "I am very proud of my players for restricting them to under 160. They bowled well. They executed the plans we discussed." Regarding their batting, he commented, "We didn't rotate the strike, there was some nervousness, and our team is better than today's performance." Jatinder concluded with a message for his team: "Trust yourselves, play positive cricket, and don't look at who's bowling."