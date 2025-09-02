Pakistan cricket setback: 33-year-old power-hitter Asif Ali retires

Asif Ali Announces Retirement from International Cricket: 33-year-old Pakistani power-hitting batsman, Asif Ali, has unexpectedly announced his retirement from international cricket. He will, however, continue playing domestic cricket. The middle-order batsman announced his sudden retirement from international cricket via a social media post. Since his debut in 2018, Ali has played 21 One Day Internationals and 58 Twenty20 Internationals for Pakistan. The reason behind his sudden retirement is believed to be his exclusion from the Pakistan team for the Asia Cup 2025. Speculation suggests he retired in a fit of anger due to this.
In his social media post, Asif Ali wrote: “Today, I announce my retirement from international cricket. Wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life, and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest achievement.” Primarily used as a finisher and power-hitter, Asif Ali carved a niche for himself in Pakistan's middle order with a strike rate of 133.87 in T20 Internationals and 121.65 in ODIs.
Asif's most memorable moment came during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 against Afghanistan, where he played a stunning cameo that remains etched in memory. When Pakistan needed 24 runs off 12 balls, Ali smashed four sixes in Karim Janat's over, scoring 25 runs off just 7 balls to secure victory with one over to spare. This innings proved crucial in Pakistan's run to the semi-finals.
A year later, Ali once again showcased his finishing prowess in the Asia Cup. Chasing a tense target against India, he played a 16-run cameo off 8 balls, helping Pakistan reach the 182-run target in the final over.
The 33-year-old Ali's most recent appearance for Pakistan was in the 2023 Asian Games. Before that, his last appearance was in the memorable 2022 T20 World Cup match against India at the MCG. In his statement, he said, “I am retiring with immense gratitude and will continue to share my passion for the game by playing domestic and league cricket around the world.”