Pakistan cricket setback: 33-year-old power-hitter Asif Ali retires

Asif Ali Announces Retirement from International Cricket: 33-year-old Pakistani power-hitting batsman, Asif Ali, has unexpectedly announced his retirement from international cricket. He will, however, continue playing domestic cricket. The middle-order batsman announced his sudden retirement from international cricket via a social media post. Since his debut in 2018, Ali has played 21 One Day Internationals and 58 Twenty20 Internationals for Pakistan. The reason behind his sudden retirement is believed to be his exclusion from the Pakistan team for the Asia Cup 2025. Speculation suggests he retired in a fit of anger due to this.