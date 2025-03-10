scriptPakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend | Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistan cricket legends Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have expressed their displeasure at the absence of any PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) officials on stage during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 award ceremony.

Mar 10, 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 Award Ceremony
Champions Trophy 2025 Award Ceremony: India created history by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, claiming the title. The award ceremony saw jubilant Indian players and fans, but also sparked a new controversy. Notably, no PCB official was present at the ceremony. This has surprised and angered Pakistani legends.

‘A Strange Thing I Saw’ – Akhtar

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed his displeasure at the absence of any PCB officials at the prize ceremony. He stated, “India won the Champions Trophy, but a strange thing I saw was that no representative from the Pakistan Cricket Board was present. Pakistan hosted this Champions Trophy. It’s beyond my understanding why no one came to present the trophy. This was a global stage; you should have been here.”

Wasim Akram Also Raises Questions

In a conversation with Ten Sports, Wasim Akram said, “I know the PCB chairman is not well, but none of those who came from Pakistan went up. He questioned, “Why didn’t whoever was representing the chairman go on stage? Were they not invited to the stage? I don’t know the reason behind this, but I didn’t like seeing this at all.”

Champions Trophy Director Present at the Stadium

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the PCB’s Chief Executive Officer, Sumer Ahmed was present at the India vs New Zealand final, but he was not invited on stage during the award ceremony. He is also the director of the Champions Trophy. This is what is bothering the Pakistani legends.

