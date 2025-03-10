Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

‘A Strange Thing I Saw’ – Akhtar Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed his displeasure at the absence of any PCB officials at the prize ceremony. He stated, “India won the Champions Trophy, but a strange thing I saw was that no representative from the Pakistan Cricket Board was present. Pakistan hosted this Champions Trophy. It’s beyond my understanding why no one came to present the trophy. This was a global stage; you should have been here.”
Wasim Akram Also Raises Questions In a conversation with Ten Sports, Wasim Akram said, “I know the PCB chairman is not well, but none of those who came from Pakistan went up. He questioned, “Why didn’t whoever was representing the chairman go on stage? Were they not invited to the stage? I don’t know the reason behind this, but I didn’t like seeing this at all.”
Champions Trophy Director Present at the Stadium Meanwhile, according to media reports, the PCB’s Chief Executive Officer, Sumer Ahmed was present at the India vs New Zealand final, but he was not invited on stage during the award ceremony. He is also the director of the Champions Trophy. This is what is bothering the Pakistani legends.