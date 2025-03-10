Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

‘A Strange Thing I Saw’ – Akhtar Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed his displeasure at the absence of any PCB officials at the prize ceremony. He stated, “India won the Champions Trophy, but a strange thing I saw was that no representative from the Pakistan Cricket Board was present. Pakistan hosted this Champions Trophy. It’s beyond my understanding why no one came to present the trophy. This was a global stage; you should have been here.”

Wasim Akram Also Raises Questions In a conversation with Ten Sports, Wasim Akram said, “I know the PCB chairman is not well, but none of those who came from Pakistan went up. He questioned, “Why didn’t whoever was representing the chairman go on stage? Were they not invited to the stage? I don’t know the reason behind this, but I didn’t like seeing this at all.”