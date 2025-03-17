Pakistan Seeks Legal Action Against MI Player for Choosing IPL Over PSL

Purchased by Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Draft According to a press release issued by the PCB, Peshawar Zalmi selected Corbin Bosch in the Diamond category during the 10th edition of the PSL Player Draft held in Lahore on 13 January. The press release states that the legal notice was sent through his agent, questioning his actions.

Response Requested Within Expected Timeframe The PCB has cited the consequences of moving from the PSL to the IPL and requested a response within the expected timeframe. No further details are available on this matter. It is worth noting that Corbin Bosch has previously been part of the IPL, as a reserve player for the Rajasthan Royals.