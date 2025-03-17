Pakistan Seeks Legal Action Against MI Player for Choosing IPL Over PSL

Purchased by Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Draft According to a press release issued by the PCB, Peshawar Zalmi selected Corbin Bosch in the Diamond category during the 10th edition of the PSL Player Draft held in Lahore on 13 January. The press release states that the legal notice was sent through his agent, questioning his actions.
Response Requested Within Expected Timeframe The PCB has cited the consequences of moving from the PSL to the IPL and requested a response within the expected timeframe. No further details are available on this matter. It is worth noting that Corbin Bosch has previously been part of the IPL, as a reserve player for the Rajasthan Royals.
Clashing IPL and PSL Dates Corbin was part of MI Cape Town, the team that won the South Africa 20 earlier this year. He has played 86 T20s so far, taking 59 wickets at an economy rate of 8.38. He has also scored 663 runs with the bat. It’s worth noting that the IPL and PSL dates clash, forcing overseas players to choose one. The IPL will be played from 22 March to 25, while the PSL is scheduled from 11 April to 18 May.