Pakistan Seeks Legal Action Against MI Player for Choosing IPL Over PSL

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been included in the Mumbai Indians squad as a replacement for the injured Lizelle Lee. Following this, the Pakistan Cricket Board has sent Corbin a legal notice for alleged breach of contract.

Mar 17, 2025 / 02:06 pm

The Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s biggest cricket league, is just days away from its new season. Ahead of the tournament, all teams have intensified their preparations and are replacing injured players. Mumbai Indians’ Lizad Williams has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to injury. In his place, the team has signed 30-year-old South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch. Corbin had also registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but he has now opted for the IPL. This has angered the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which has sent him a legal notice for alleged breach of contract.

Purchased by Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Draft

According to a press release issued by the PCB, Peshawar Zalmi selected Corbin Bosch in the Diamond category during the 10th edition of the PSL Player Draft held in Lahore on 13 January. The press release states that the legal notice was sent through his agent, questioning his actions.

Response Requested Within Expected Timeframe

The PCB has cited the consequences of moving from the PSL to the IPL and requested a response within the expected timeframe. No further details are available on this matter. It is worth noting that Corbin Bosch has previously been part of the IPL, as a reserve player for the Rajasthan Royals.

Clashing IPL and PSL Dates

Corbin was part of MI Cape Town, the team that won the South Africa 20 earlier this year. He has played 86 T20s so far, taking 59 wickets at an economy rate of 8.38. He has also scored 663 runs with the bat. It’s worth noting that the IPL and PSL dates clash, forcing overseas players to choose one. The IPL will be played from 22 March to 25, while the PSL is scheduled from 11 April to 18 May.

