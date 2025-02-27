scriptPakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

PAK vs BAN weather report: The weather in Rawalpindi has been poor over the past few days. Cloudy skies are forecast, with a chance of rain in the afternoon during the Pakistan versus Bangladesh match on Thursday.

BharatFeb 27, 2025 / 08:33 am

Patrika Desk

Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs BAN Weather Report: The 9th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played on Thursday (27 February) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Both teams, part of Group A, have played two matches each but have been eliminated from the tournament due to not winning any matches. India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals from this group.
However, under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan, and under the leadership of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh, both teams will aim to win their last match and bid a respectable farewell to the tournament. Therefore, the match between the two teams is expected to be exciting.

Weather Forecast

The weather in Rawalpindi has been inclement for the past few days. Cloudy conditions and the possibility of rain in the afternoon are predicted for the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday. There is an approximately 88% chance of rain in Rawalpindi. The temperature during this period may remain around 20 degrees Celsius. Due to the rain, the campaigns of Pakistan and Bangladesh may end with a disappointing farewell. Rain led to the cancellation of the Australia and South Africa match without a toss last Tuesday.

Pitch Report

The Rawalpindi pitch is generally considered favourable for batting, but due to the changing weather, fast bowlers may get some initial assistance. However, as the match progresses, it is likely to become more batsman-friendly. Meanwhile, spinners may get some help if the pitch surface deteriorates.

Both Squads

Bangladesh- Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mehdi Hasan Miraj, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Jakir Ali Anick, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar.
Pakistan- Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper/Captain), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur: Rave party busted, 70 female students among 150 held

Special

Jaipur: Rave party busted, 70 female students among 150 held

in 5 hours

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

in 5 hours

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

Cricket News

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

in 4 hours

UP rain alert: Weather turns, heavy rain for three days in many districts!

UP News

UP rain alert: Weather turns, heavy rain for three days in many districts!

in 5 hours

Latest Cricket News

Rachin Ravindra’s Record-Breaking Century Propels New Zealand into Champions Trophy Semifinals

Cricket News

Rachin Ravindra’s Record-Breaking Century Propels New Zealand into Champions Trophy Semifinals

2 days ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out after Pakistan’s defeat to India, calls Babar Azam a ‘fraud player’

Sports

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out after Pakistan’s defeat to India, calls Babar Azam a ‘fraud player’

2 days ago

IND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan’s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players

Sports

IND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan’s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players

3 days ago

IND vs PAK highlights: Virat Kohli smashes 51st ODI century as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to reach semi-final

Sports

IND vs PAK highlights: Virat Kohli smashes 51st ODI century as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to reach semi-final

3 days ago

Trending Sports News

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

क्रिकेट

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

in 4 hours

Rachin Ravindra’s Record-Breaking Century Propels New Zealand into Champions Trophy Semifinals

क्रिकेट

Rachin Ravindra’s Record-Breaking Century Propels New Zealand into Champions Trophy Semifinals

2 days ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out after Pakistan’s defeat to India, calls Babar Azam a ‘fraud player’

खेल

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out after Pakistan’s defeat to India, calls Babar Azam a ‘fraud player’

2 days ago

IND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan’s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players

खेल

IND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan’s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players

3 days ago

IND vs PAK highlights: Virat Kohli smashes 51st ODI century as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to reach semi-final

खेल

IND vs PAK highlights: Virat Kohli smashes 51st ODI century as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to reach semi-final

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.