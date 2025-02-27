Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

However, under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan, and under the leadership of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh, both teams will aim to win their last match and bid a respectable farewell to the tournament. Therefore, the match between the two teams is expected to be exciting.

Weather Forecast The weather in Rawalpindi has been inclement for the past few days. Cloudy conditions and the possibility of rain in the afternoon are predicted for the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday. There is an approximately 88% chance of rain in Rawalpindi. The temperature during this period may remain around 20 degrees Celsius. Due to the rain, the campaigns of Pakistan and Bangladesh may end with a disappointing farewell. Rain led to the cancellation of the Australia and South Africa match without a toss last Tuesday.

Pitch Report The Rawalpindi pitch is generally considered favourable for batting, but due to the changing weather, fast bowlers may get some initial assistance. However, as the match progresses, it is likely to become more batsman-friendly. Meanwhile, spinners may get some help if the pitch surface deteriorates.

Both Squads Bangladesh- Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mehdi Hasan Miraj, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Jakir Ali Anick, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar.

Pakistan- Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper/Captain), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf.