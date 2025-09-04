Pakistani Cricketer Acquitted in UK Rape Case

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali has been given a major reprieve by a London court. A British woman of Pakistani origin had accused Ali of rape a few days ago. However, with no concrete evidence found, he has been acquitted of these charges. Greater Manchester Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have closed the investigation. The 24-year-old Haider Ali is now free to travel.
This case came to light when Haider Ali was arrested by Manchester Police on 4 August 2025 at Canterbury grounds during a match against the Melbourne Cricket Club. Haider was then part of the Pakistan Shaheens team, which was touring England. A British-Pakistani woman accused him of rape at a Manchester hotel, following which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took swift action and temporarily suspended him.
During the hearing in the London court, Haider Ali was defended by criminal law expert barrister Moin Khan. The court decided to dismiss the case due to lack of evidence. According to reports, Greater Manchester Police and the Crown Prosecution Service did not pursue the case further after the investigation found no concrete evidence. This court decision has provided Haider Ali with significant relief.
Haider had denied these allegations from the outset. He told the police that he knew the woman and they were acquainted, but he had committed no wrongdoing. He had already been granted bail, but until now he was not permitted to return to Pakistan. Now, following the court's decision, the police have returned his passport, allowing him to travel freely anywhere from the UK, including his home country, Pakistan.
In her complaint, the woman stated that she first met Haider Ali at a Manchester hotel on 23 July 2025. Subsequently, the two met again in Ashford on 1 August. On 5 August, the woman filed a rape complaint with Manchester Police. Based on this complaint, the police took immediate action and arrested Haider.
The Pakistan Cricket Board took a strong stance in this matter and suspended Haider, but following the court's decision, it is believed that the PCB may soon lift his suspension. The board also provided Haider with legal assistance during the investigation, strengthening his position.
Haider Ali has played 2 One Day Internationals and 35 T20 Internationals for Pakistan. He has scored 505 runs in T20s at an average of 17.41. However, he was dropped from the national T20 team in October 2023. Uncertainty clouded his career after this incident, but the court's decision has opened the way for his return to the national team.