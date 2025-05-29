Pakistani Cricketer’s Legs Amputated

Reason for Amputation According to media reports, Mohinder Kumar, a former player and coach who played domestic cricket for Pakistan, has had both legs amputated. He is reportedly a diabetic patient. A severe infection developed in both his legs, putting his life at risk. Doctors had no option but to amputate his legs. This incident has shocked everyone.

Coached Danish Kaneria, Mohammad Sami and Tanvir Ahmed Pakistani cricketer Mohinder Kumar left his mark with outstanding performances in domestic first-class cricket, but never got a chance in the national team. Even after retiring from cricket, he remained involved in the sport, nurturing the talent of young cricketers. He has coached several prominent cricketers, including big names like Danish Kaneria, Mohammad Sami, Tanvir Ahmed, and Sohail Khan.