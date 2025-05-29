scriptPakistani Cricketer’s Legs Amputated | Pakistani Cricketer&#39;s Legs Amputated | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistani Cricketer’s Legs Amputated

Reports have emerged that former Pakistani cricketer Mohinder has had both his legs amputated. The reason behind this is reportedly quite tragic.

BharatMay 29, 2025 / 03:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Former Pakistani Cricketer Mohinder Kumar

Former Pakistani Cricketer Mohinder Kumar (Photo- TOKSports’ X Account)

Pakistani Cricketer’s Legs Amputated: Every cricketer dreams of playing for their country, but only a select few achieve this dream. Mohinder Kumar from Pakistan was one such cricketer. This fast bowler, who had a stellar performance in domestic cricket for Pakistan, never made it to the national team. This was partly due to the presence of established players like Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, and Waqar Younis. However, his Hindu faith may also have played a role. Now, reports indicate that Mohinder Kumar has had both legs amputated due to a tragic reason.

Reason for Amputation

According to media reports, Mohinder Kumar, a former player and coach who played domestic cricket for Pakistan, has had both legs amputated. He is reportedly a diabetic patient. A severe infection developed in both his legs, putting his life at risk. Doctors had no option but to amputate his legs. This incident has shocked everyone.

Coached Danish Kaneria, Mohammad Sami and Tanvir Ahmed

Pakistani cricketer Mohinder Kumar left his mark with outstanding performances in domestic first-class cricket, but never got a chance in the national team. Even after retiring from cricket, he remained involved in the sport, nurturing the talent of young cricketers. He has coached several prominent cricketers, including big names like Danish Kaneria, Mohammad Sami, Tanvir Ahmed, and Sohail Khan.

Mohinder Kumar’s Cricket Career

From 1976 to 1994, Mohinder Kumar played extensively in domestic cricket for Pakistan. As a fast bowler, he took 187 wickets in 65 first-class matches, including 10 instances of 5 or more wickets in a match and 4 instances of 10 wickets. He also played 53 List A matches, taking 64 wickets.

