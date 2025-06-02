scriptPandya Blames Bowlers After MI's IPL 2025 Final Loss to PBKS | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

Cricket News

Pandya Blames Bowlers After MI's IPL 2025 Final Loss to PBKS

PBKS vs MI Highlights: Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025, securing their place in the final. Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya blamed his bowlers for their failure to reach the final.

BharatJun 02, 2025 / 08:52 am

Patrika Desk

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Highlights
PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Highlights: The Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) was played on Sunday night at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets to secure their place in the final, where they will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, 3 June. Mumbai Indians’ hopes of winning the title have been dashed. The pain of missing out on the IPL 2025 final was clearly visible on the face of MI captain Hardik Pandya. He blamed his bowlers for the loss and expressed his disappointment.

Blamed his bowling unit for the loss

After the match, Hardik Pandya first praised the Punjab captain. He said that the way Shreyas Iyer (श्रेयस अय्यर) batted, capitalised on his opportunities, and played his shots was truly excellent. He batted really well. I think it was an even contest, but we needed some better performances from our bowling unit, which I think really matters in these big matches.

‘Perhaps if someone had bowled at the right length…’

Pandya said that as I mentioned, they (Shreyas) were really calm, they kept us under pressure, and I think we didn’t perform the way we wanted to. I won’t put it down to the wicket. If we had to do something better, maybe someone would have bowled at the right length or maybe the right bowler at the right time, then the result could have been a little different.

‘…but it didn’t happen today’

He further said that if we look back, it could have been different (maybe he should have brought Bumrah on to bowl with 41 runs needed in 4 overs), and it could have ended much earlier too. Boom (Bumrah) had a sense of the situation — that even with 18 balls left, Jassi is still Jassi and can do something special — but that didn’t happen today.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Pandya Blames Bowlers After MI's IPL 2025 Final Loss to PBKS

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

National News

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

in 3 hours

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

Jodhpur

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

in 3 hours

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

Education News

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

in 4 hours

Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

National News

Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Five Players to Watch in Qualifier 2

Cricket News

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Five Players to Watch in Qualifier 2

16 hours ago

Ahmedabad Pitch Report: Sixes, Fours, or Bowlers' Dominance? PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Preview

Cricket News

Ahmedabad Pitch Report: Sixes, Fours, or Bowlers' Dominance? PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Preview

2 days ago

IPL 2025 Eliminator Shatters Playoff Records with Record-Breaking Run Spree

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Eliminator Shatters Playoff Records with Record-Breaking Run Spree

2 days ago

Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

Cricket News

Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

Pandya Blames Bowlers After MI's IPL 2025 Final Loss to PBKS

क्रिकेट

Pandya Blames Bowlers After MI's IPL 2025 Final Loss to PBKS

in 3 hours

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Five Players to Watch in Qualifier 2

क्रिकेट

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Five Players to Watch in Qualifier 2

16 hours ago

Ahmedabad Pitch Report: Sixes, Fours, or Bowlers' Dominance? PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Preview

क्रिकेट

Ahmedabad Pitch Report: Sixes, Fours, or Bowlers' Dominance? PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Preview

2 days ago

IPL 2025 Eliminator Shatters Playoff Records with Record-Breaking Run Spree

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025 Eliminator Shatters Playoff Records with Record-Breaking Run Spree

2 days ago

Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

क्रिकेट

Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.