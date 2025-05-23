scriptPant's Angry Rebuttal After Journalist Predicts LSG Release | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

Pant's Angry Rebuttal After Journalist Predicts LSG Release

Rishabh Pant was bought by LSG (LSG) for a whopping ₹27 crore in the mega auction. However, Pant’s season has been extremely disappointing. In the 12 innings he has played across 13 matches so far, he has managed only 151 runs at a dismal average of 13.73.

BharatMay 23, 2025 / 12:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Rishabh Pant

LSG के कप्तान रिषभ पंत का यह सीज़न बेहद निराशाजनक रहा। (Photo: IPL Official Site)

Rishabh Pant in heated debate with journalist: Following Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) poor performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, team captain Rishabh Pant engaged in a heated online debate with a journalist. The controversy erupted when a journalist claimed that the team management was considering releasing Pant before the upcoming season. This entire incident unfolded hours before the group-stage match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
LSG acquired Rishabh Pant in the mega auction for a whopping ₹27 crore, the highest amount ever paid for a player in IPL history. However, Pant’s season has been extremely disappointing. In 12 innings across 13 matches, he has managed only 151 runs at a dismal average of 13.73 and a strike rate of just 107.09. With only one match remaining, the team is already out of the playoff race with 12 points.

Pant lashes out at journalist’s claims, calls it ‘Fake News’

Journalist Vaibhav Bhola claimed on the social media platform X that, “LSG is seriously considering releasing Rishabh Pant from the team before IPL 2026, as the ₹27 crore sum is proving too high for the team.” Rishabh Pant (रिषभ पंत) immediately responded, tweeting that it was “Fake News”.

Rishabh Pant’s Response

Rishabh Pant wrote on X, ‘I understand that fake news helps content gain more attention, but we shouldn’t build everything around it. A little bit of sense and credible news will help more than creating fake news with an agenda. Thank you, have a good day. Let’s be responsible and sensible about what we post on social media.’
Following Pant’s response, opinions on social media were divided. Some praised his courage and accountability, while many users criticised his poor performance. So far, the Lucknow Super Giants management has not issued any official statement regarding Rishabh Pant, further fueling speculation.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Pant's Angry Rebuttal After Journalist Predicts LSG Release

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump Administration Bans Foreign Students from Harvard

World

Trump Administration Bans Foreign Students from Harvard

in 1 hour

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

National News

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

in 2 hours

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

in 2 hours

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

Sports

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

in 2 hours

Latest Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

Sports

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

in 2 hours

RCB Sign Tim Seifert to Replace Jacob Bethell

Cricket News

RCB Sign Tim Seifert to Replace Jacob Bethell

14 hours ago

India U19 Squad Announced for England Tour: CSK Batsman to Captain

Cricket News

India U19 Squad Announced for England Tour: CSK Batsman to Captain

15 hours ago

Lucknow Pitch Report: Spin or Batting Dominance to Decide RCB vs SRH Clash

Cricket News

Lucknow Pitch Report: Spin or Batting Dominance to Decide RCB vs SRH Clash

17 hours ago

Trending Sports News

Pant's Angry Rebuttal After Journalist Predicts LSG Release

क्रिकेट

Pant's Angry Rebuttal After Journalist Predicts LSG Release

in 5 hours

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

खेल

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

in 2 hours

RCB Sign Tim Seifert to Replace Jacob Bethell

क्रिकेट

RCB Sign Tim Seifert to Replace Jacob Bethell

14 hours ago

India U19 Squad Announced for England Tour: CSK Batsman to Captain

क्रिकेट

India U19 Squad Announced for England Tour: CSK Batsman to Captain

15 hours ago

Lucknow Pitch Report: Spin or Batting Dominance to Decide RCB vs SRH Clash

क्रिकेट

Lucknow Pitch Report: Spin or Batting Dominance to Decide RCB vs SRH Clash

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.