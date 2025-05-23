Pant's Angry Rebuttal After Journalist Predicts LSG Release

LSG acquired Rishabh Pant in the mega auction for a whopping ₹27 crore, the highest amount ever paid for a player in IPL history. However, Pant’s season has been extremely disappointing. In 12 innings across 13 matches, he has managed only 151 runs at a dismal average of 13.73 and a strike rate of just 107.09. With only one match remaining, the team is already out of the playoff race with 12 points.

Pant lashes out at journalist’s claims, calls it ‘Fake News’ Journalist Vaibhav Bhola claimed on the social media platform X that, “LSG is seriously considering releasing Rishabh Pant from the team before IPL 2026, as the ₹27 crore sum is proving too high for the team.” Rishabh Pant (रिषभ पंत) immediately responded, tweeting that it was “Fake News”.

Rishabh Pant’s Response Rishabh Pant wrote on X, ‘I understand that fake news helps content gain more attention, but we shouldn’t build everything around it. A little bit of sense and credible news will help more than creating fake news with an agenda. Thank you, have a good day. Let’s be responsible and sensible about what we post on social media.’

Following Pant’s response, opinions on social media were divided. Some praised his courage and accountability, while many users criticised his poor performance. So far, the Lucknow Super Giants management has not issued any official statement regarding Rishabh Pant, further fueling speculation.