Rishabh Pant’s Instagram Post Moves Chris Woakes

Woakes, speaking to The Guardian, said that he saw Rishabh had shared his picture on Instagram, showing him coming to bat despite being injured. Pant had also added a salute emoji to it.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 08, 2025

Chris Woakes comes out to bat with injured shoulder, using just one arm.
England all-rounder Chris Woakes came to bat despite being injured (Photo source: X@/ICC)

Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Instagram Story: The five-match Test series between India and England was incredibly exciting. Both teams battled fiercely, ultimately resulting in a 2-2 draw. During the series, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and English all-rounder Chris Woakes both sustained serious injuries. Pant recently posted an Instagram story that deeply moved Woakes, prompting an apology.

During the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant attempted a reverse sweep against Woakes. However, the ball struck his right leg directly. Pant cried out in pain and was immediately taken to hospital, where a fracture in his thumb was diagnosed. Doctors advised him to rest for six weeks. Meanwhile, in the final Test, Chris Woakes dislocated his shoulder while diving to save a boundary. This prevented him from bowling in that match and may rule him out of the Ashes series.

Speaking to The Guardian, Woakes said he saw that Pant had shared a picture of him on Instagram, showing him batting despite his injury, along with a salute emoji. In response, Woakes thanked him, saying, “Appreciate the love, hope the leg is okay?” Pant then sent him a voice note saying, “Hope all is well. Good luck with the recovery and hope we meet again someday.” Woakes added, “Obviously, I apologised for the broken leg.”

Published on:

08 Aug 2025 08:47 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant’s Instagram Post Moves Chris Woakes
