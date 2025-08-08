Rishabh Pant’s Instagram Post Moves Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Instagram Story: The five-match Test series between India and England was incredibly exciting. Both teams battled fiercely, ultimately resulting in a 2-2 draw. During the series, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and English all-rounder Chris Woakes both sustained serious injuries. Pant recently posted an Instagram story that deeply moved Woakes, prompting an apology.
During the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant attempted a reverse sweep against Woakes. However, the ball struck his right leg directly. Pant cried out in pain and was immediately taken to hospital, where a fracture in his thumb was diagnosed. Doctors advised him to rest for six weeks. Meanwhile, in the final Test, Chris Woakes dislocated his shoulder while diving to save a boundary. This prevented him from bowling in that match and may rule him out of the Ashes series.
Speaking to The Guardian, Woakes said he saw that Pant had shared a picture of him on Instagram, showing him batting despite his injury, along with a salute emoji. In response, Woakes thanked him, saying, “Appreciate the love, hope the leg is okay?” Pant then sent him a voice note saying, “Hope all is well. Good luck with the recovery and hope we meet again someday.” Woakes added, “Obviously, I apologised for the broken leg.”