Rishabh Pant’s Instagram Post Moves Chris Woakes

During the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant attempted a reverse sweep against Woakes. However, the ball struck his right leg directly. Pant cried out in pain and was immediately taken to hospital, where a fracture in his thumb was diagnosed. Doctors advised him to rest for six weeks. Meanwhile, in the final Test, Chris Woakes dislocated his shoulder while diving to save a boundary. This prevented him from bowling in that match and may rule him out of the Ashes series.