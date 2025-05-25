scriptPBKS vs MI: Jaipur Pitch Report – Will Batsmen Dominate or Will the Bowlers Rule? | Latest News | Patrika News
PBKS vs MI: Jaipur Pitch Report – Will Batsmen Dominate or Will the Bowlers Rule?

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will clash at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, 26 May, in IPL 2025. This match is crucial for both teams in the context of Qualifier 1. Before the match, read the pitch report for the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

May 25, 2025 / 01:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur Pitch Report: The league stage of IPL 2025 is nearing its end. The second-to-last match of this stage will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, 26 May, at 7:30 PM IST. This match will see Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings facing off against Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians. This match is crucial for both teams in terms of qualifying for Qualifier 1. Cricket fans can expect a closely fought contest. Let’s look at the Jaipur pitch report before the match.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur Pitch Report

The outfield at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium is excellent. However, there is some grass on the pitch, which is not ideal for fast bowlers. If they bowl with the right line and length, they might get some initial assistance. Except for a few matches this season, the pitch has favoured batsmen. Therefore, the Mumbai Indians versus Punjab Kings match is expected to be high-scoring.

The Toss Will Play a Crucial Role

In matches played in Jaipur in the evening, dew is usually a factor in the second innings, benefiting the team winning the toss. The toss will be crucial in the Mumbai versus Punjab match. The captain winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first. This will make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings, allowing batsmen to score runs quickly.

Punjab Kings Team

Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Padila Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jeavor Royal, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Kyle Jamieson.

Mumbai Indians Team

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Uthappa, Krishnan Sanjeeth, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwin Kumar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyaranjan Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Corbin Bosch, Raghav Sharma.

