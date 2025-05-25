PBKS vs MI: Jaipur Pitch Report – Will Batsmen Dominate or Will the Bowlers Rule?

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur Pitch Report The outfield at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium is excellent. However, there is some grass on the pitch, which is not ideal for fast bowlers. If they bowl with the right line and length, they might get some initial assistance. Except for a few matches this season, the pitch has favoured batsmen. Therefore, the Mumbai Indians versus Punjab Kings match is expected to be high-scoring.

The Toss Will Play a Crucial Role In matches played in Jaipur in the evening, dew is usually a factor in the second innings, benefiting the team winning the toss. The toss will be crucial in the Mumbai versus Punjab match. The captain winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first. This will make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings, allowing batsmen to score runs quickly.

Punjab Kings Team Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Padila Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jeavor Royal, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Kyle Jamieson.