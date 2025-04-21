scriptPBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings' Biggest Culprit in Defeat? Coach Blames Iyer and Others | Latest News | Patrika News
PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings' Biggest Culprit in Defeat? Coach Blames Iyer and Others

PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings suffered a one-sided defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of a double header on Sunday at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

IPL 2025, PBKS vs RCB Highlights: Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a home defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 37th match of IPL 2025. Punjab Kings’ head coach, Ricky Ponting, admitted that his team’s batting performance against RCB was subpar, resulting in a seven-wicket loss. Punjab Kings, batting first, received a brisk start from openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. However, the middle order failed to capitalise on this strong opening, managing only 157 runs in 20 overs.

Kohli Plays a Stellar Innings

Virat Kohli once again played a decisive role in RCB’s victory, scoring an unbeaten 73 runs off 54 balls. RCB achieved the target with seven balls to spare, winning the match by seven wickets. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ponting conceded that his team’s batting was not up to the mark. Ponting stated, “We didn’t bat well. That’s the biggest takeaway from this game. I think the wicket was better than 157. A lot of our batters got good starts, but they couldn’t convert them into big scores. That’s the key in T20 cricket, and that was the difference tonight.”
Ponting further explained that losing wickets at regular intervals hampered his team’s progress. He added, “I think at the end of the powerplay, we were 1 wicket down for 62. So, you’re looking at 180-plus straight away. You could even get to 200 if your middle order bats well, but tonight we lost too many wickets again.”
Maintaining a positive outlook, Ponting stated that his team will focus on their next challenge against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after a short break. He emphasised the importance of the upcoming matches, saying, “We’ve got a good little break. The team played three games in about five days. The boys need a bit of time to freshen up and forget about this result. We’ll make sure we focus on our next challenge against KKR, which will be a big game for us.”

