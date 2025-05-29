scriptPBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why | Latest News | Patrika News
PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 today, Thursday, 29 May, at 7:30 PM in Mullanpur.

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has reached its thrilling playoff stage. The playoffs commence today, Thursday, 29 May, with a match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The winning team will directly advance to the final, while the losing team will play in Qualifier 2. This match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) at 7:30 PM IST. Reports suggest that the Mullanpur area has been transformed into a heavily secured zone before the match, with forces deployed at every point. Extensive security arrangements have been made at and around the stadium.

Enhanced Security in Mullanpur

Along with the Punjab Kings vs RCB Qualifier 1, the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator match will also be played in Mullanpur. All four teams have arrived in Chandigarh. Several star cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, will be in action. They will be playing in front of approximately 76,000 spectators over two days. Considering these factors and the proximity to the Pakistan border, security has been heightened for these matches.

Attempted Drone Attack in Chandigarh

It is also important to remember the recent tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this month and the attempted drone attack in Chandigarh. Keeping the safety of players and spectators in mind, extremely stringent security measures are being implemented. Punjab’s Special DGP Arpit Shukla stated that two very important matches—a qualifier and an eliminator—are to be held at the Mullanpur stadium. People are coming from all corners of India, and there is immense enthusiasm.

Over Two Thousand Personnel Deployed

He added that comprehensive security arrangements have been made around the stadium and are under constant review. 65 gazetted officers and over 2,500 personnel from the police force have been deployed. They will ensure that visitors face no difficulties, while maintaining very strict security measures. Two days of continuous mock drill rehearsals have been conducted.

