PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

Enhanced Security in Mullanpur Along with the Punjab Kings vs RCB Qualifier 1, the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator match will also be played in Mullanpur. All four teams have arrived in Chandigarh. Several star cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, will be in action. They will be playing in front of approximately 76,000 spectators over two days. Considering these factors and the proximity to the Pakistan border, security has been heightened for these matches.

Attempted Drone Attack in Chandigarh It is also important to remember the recent tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this month and the attempted drone attack in Chandigarh. Keeping the safety of players and spectators in mind, extremely stringent security measures are being implemented. Punjab’s Special DGP Arpit Shukla stated that two very important matches—a qualifier and an eliminator—are to be held at the Mullanpur stadium. People are coming from all corners of India, and there is immense enthusiasm.