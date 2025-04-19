PBKS vs RCB: Will Punjab's bowlers dominate or Bangalore's batsmen triumph in Mullanpur?

Mullanpur Stadium Pitch Report The Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur offers a batting-friendly pitch. The ball comes onto the bat easily, making it straightforward for batsmen to score runs. This often results in high scores. In IPL 2025 so far, teams winning the toss have opted to bat first and posted substantial totals. Only 8 IPL matches have been played at this stadium to date. The team batting first has won 5 matches, while the team chasing has won 3.

Mullanpur hasn’t been particularly advantageous for Punjab Kings. Out of the 8 matches played here, PBKS has won only 3. Dew has been a minimal factor in matches played at the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, which is usually a significant element in matches. Therefore, the team winning the toss might choose to bowl first.

Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Mushir Khan, Padila Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jeavor Royal, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vaisya, Yash Thakur