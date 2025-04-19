scriptPBKS vs RCB: Will Punjab's bowlers dominate or Bangalore's batsmen triumph in Mullanpur? | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

PBKS vs RCB: Will Punjab's bowlers dominate or Bangalore's batsmen triumph in Mullanpur?

Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in a rain-affected match on Friday. Now, both teams will face off in Mullanpur.

Apr 19, 2025

Patrika Desk

Mullanpur Pitch Report Hindi
PBKS vs RCB Mullanpur Pitch Report: On Sunday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second match of a double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Their last encounter was disrupted by rain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, a match won by Punjab Kings. Now, both teams are in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, where RCB will aim for revenge, while PBKS will strive for another victory to top the table. Before the match, let’s examine the Mullanpur pitch and its potential impact.

Mullanpur Stadium Pitch Report

The Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur offers a batting-friendly pitch. The ball comes onto the bat easily, making it straightforward for batsmen to score runs. This often results in high scores. In IPL 2025 so far, teams winning the toss have opted to bat first and posted substantial totals. Only 8 IPL matches have been played at this stadium to date. The team batting first has won 5 matches, while the team chasing has won 3.
Mullanpur hasn’t been particularly advantageous for Punjab Kings. Out of the 8 matches played here, PBKS has won only 3. Dew has been a minimal factor in matches played at the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, which is usually a significant element in matches. Therefore, the team winning the toss might choose to bowl first.

Punjab Kings for IPL 2025

Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Mushir Khan, Padila Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jeavor Royal, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vaisya, Yash Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2025

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee and Swastik Chikara.

