PCB Increases Pakistani Players' Salaries: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to increase the salaries of its consistently underperforming national team, while simultaneously reducing the salaries of domestic players. The PCB has cut domestic player contracts by approximately 34%, while approving a substantial 37% increase in salaries for centrally contracted international players. The Board of Governors approved this decision as part of its new annual budget.
Despite Pakistan's disappointing performance in global cricket, the PCB has given its players a significant reward. In the past 12 months alone, the men's team failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2024 T20 World Cup, lost to the USA and Ireland before the World Cup, and recently exited the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which they hosted, before the semi-finals.
Following a humiliating defeat in the Test series against Bangladesh and a drawn home series against the West Indies, accountability from the top level might have been expected. Instead, the PCB has inexplicably chosen to reward the same players who have consistently underperformed, while simultaneously dismantling the ecosystem (domestic cricket) that had actually shown promise.
According to media reports, the PCB's contract budget for domestic players has been reduced from 684 million Pakistani Rupees to 450 million Pakistani Rupees. Meanwhile, the budget for international contracts has also increased, with the number of centrally contracted male players rising from 25 to 30.