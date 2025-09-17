PCB Reaches Agreement with ICC, Pakistan to Play Asia Cup 2025 UAE Match

PCB Compromise with ICC: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally reached a compromise with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the removal of Andy Pycroft as match referee for the Asia Cup 2025. It is known that the Pakistani team had threatened to boycott their match against the UAE in the tournament if the official was not removed. Although the ICC rejected the PCB's demand on Tuesday, a report now claims that the PCB has reached a compromise with the ICC and will play the match against the UAE on 17 September.