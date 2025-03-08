Now, they will battle once again to be crowned Champions Trophy winners. Both teams have had excellent runs in the tournament. The Indian team is undefeated in this year’s Champions Trophy and will aim to continue this streak in the final. New Zealand, on the other hand, has only suffered one defeat – against India. The Kiwis will be looking to settle the score in the final. Now, the Phalodi Satta Bazar has predicted the winner of the Champions Trophy final.

This Team Will Win the Champions Trophy Final… The Phalodi Satta Bazar has predicted the winner of the Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand. The two teams last met in the Champions Trophy final in 2000, which New Zealand won. At that time, it was known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy (ICC KnockOut Trophy).

Both teams have undergone significant changes in the last 25 years. Currently, both teams are strong contenders, but according to the Phalodi Satta Bazar’s prediction, the Indian team will win this year’s Champions Trophy final. However, Rajasthan Patrika does not confirm the claims of the Phalodi Satta Bazar.