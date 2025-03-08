scriptPhalodi Satta Bazar Predicts IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Winner | Latest News | Patrika News
Phalodi Satta Bazar Predicts IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Winner

Phalodi Satta Bazar Prediction: India and New Zealand are set to clash once again in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. The Phalodi Satta Bazar has already made its prediction regarding which team will emerge victorious in this tournament.

BharatMar 08, 2025 / 12:54 pm

Patrika Desk

India vs. New Zealand final in Champions Trophy 2025

India and New Zealand will clash in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, 9 March. This is not the first time the two teams have met in this tournament; they previously faced off in the final Group A league match, which India won.
Now, they will battle once again to be crowned Champions Trophy winners. Both teams have had excellent runs in the tournament. The Indian team is undefeated in this year’s Champions Trophy and will aim to continue this streak in the final. New Zealand, on the other hand, has only suffered one defeat – against India. The Kiwis will be looking to settle the score in the final. Now, the Phalodi Satta Bazar has predicted the winner of the Champions Trophy final.

This Team Will Win the Champions Trophy Final…

The Phalodi Satta Bazar has predicted the winner of the Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand. The two teams last met in the Champions Trophy final in 2000, which New Zealand won. At that time, it was known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy (ICC KnockOut Trophy).
Both teams have undergone significant changes in the last 25 years. Currently, both teams are strong contenders, but according to the Phalodi Satta Bazar’s prediction, the Indian team will win this year’s Champions Trophy final. However, Rajasthan Patrika does not confirm the claims of the Phalodi Satta Bazar.
rohit - trophy

