PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers defeat Bengal Warriors by 39-34 margin, Arjun Deswal scores 15 points

Arjun Deswal didn't stop even after the break. He scored three points in two raids, taking Jaipur to 15-10. Nitin DanKhurdar ensured Bengal's comeback with the first Super Raid of the match. The gap was now two points. On the next raid, Arjun sent Fazel out, but Mayur sent him back on the next raid.

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 10:56 am

Patrika Desk

In the fifth match of the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Bengal Warriors by a margin of 39-34. Arjun Deswal, known as the “Raid Machine,” was the hero of Jaipur’s win, scoring 15 points. Nitin DanKhurdar performed exceptionally well for Bengal, scoring 13 points. Maninder Singh scored 8 points, while Fazel Atrachali achieved a High-5. Abhijeet Malik scored 7 points for Jaipur, besides Deswal’s heroics.
The initial 10 minutes were quite thrilling. Deswal was caught by Nitesh in the first raid itself. He revived soon but was caught again in the next raid. After five minutes, Bengal had a 5-2 lead. Nitish’s mistake allowed Deswal to revive and change the course of the match. Deswal then took three points in three consecutive raids, giving Jaipur the lead. He then pushed Bengal towards an all-out, and eventually, Jaipur took a 12-9 lead.
Even after the break, Arjun didn’t stop. He scored three points in two raids, taking Jaipur to 15-10. Nitin DanKhurdar ensured Bengal’s comeback with the first Super Raid of the match. The gap was now two points. On the next raid, Arjun sent Fazel out, but Mayur sent him back on the next raid.
The next few moments were crucial for Jaipur. The defense caught Maninder, and Raja Mirbagheri scored two points in a raid. Deswal had revived. He completed his Super-10 and Bengal was now in danger of an all-out. However, Fazel tackled Deswal to avoid the all-out. The first half ended with Jaipur leading 21-18.
After half-time, Bengal was again in a Super Tackle situation. Deswal arrived and scored a Running Hand Touch. On the next raid, he was Super Tackled. Bengal continued to avoid an all-out. In the 2-man defense, Fazel was ready for a Do-or-Die raid. Vikas went and got caught. Fazel completed his Super-5. The score was 24-25.
However, Jaipur all-out Bengal in the next minute and took a 29-25 lead. In the next four minutes, both teams scored 3-3 points. Deswal was out, and Nitin completed his Super-10. Jaipur then scored two consecutive points and revived Deswal. The lead was now four points.
Nitin sent Ankush out, reducing the gap to three points. In the 5-man defense, Nitin scored again and returned. The gap was now two points. On the Do-or-Die raid, Deswal sent Fazel out, increasing the lead to three points, but Nitin scored two points in a raid, making the score 34-35. Meanwhile, Jaipur scored an important Super Tackle to seal the match.

