PM Modi Meets Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna Airport

Rajasthan Royals (RR) managed only 4 wins out of 14 matches this season, leaving them in ninth place on the points table. While the team disappointed fans with its poor performance, opening batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi won hearts.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Meets PM MODI (Photo Credit-IANS)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken IPL 2025 by storm, becoming one of the youngest players in Indian Premier League history. The 14-year-old batsman, playing for the Rajasthan Royals, scored 252 runs at an average of 36 in 7 IPL matches. This includes one century and one half-century. While the Rajasthan Royals are out of the title race, their campaign ending on 20 May, Vaibhav is currently enjoying a break. Recently, Vaibhav Suryavanshi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Patna airport, a meeting publicised on the PM’s own ‘X’ handle.
During his two-day visit to Bihar, PM Modi praised the young cricketer’s skills. A post on PM Modi’s official ‘X’ account, featuring photos with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, read: “Met young cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family at Patna airport. His cricketing prowess is being lauded across the nation! Best wishes for his future endeavours.”
During the meeting with PM Modi, Vaibhav and his parents also touched his feet as a mark of respect. The Prime Minister offered his blessings and best wishes, which will undoubtedly bolster Vaibhav’s sporting journey. This moment signifies not only a personal achievement for Vaibhav but also underscores the abundance of cricketing talent in Bihar – requiring only a platform, opportunities, and positive guidance. This marked another historic moment for Bihar cricket. The Bihar Cricket Association president played a crucial role in this achievement, securing special permission from the National Cricket Academy and BCCI to bring Vaibhav to Patna and facilitate the meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Vaibhav to Tour England

Vaibhav’s performance has consistently been commendable at both state and national levels. His hard work, technique, and dedication have not only distinguished him among his peers but also earned him the trust of selectors and administrators. Note that Rajasthan Royals won only 4 out of 14 matches this season, finishing ninth in the points table. Despite disappointing their fans, opening batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi won hearts with his exceptional performance. On 28 April, he scored a stunning 101 runs off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans, smashing 11 sixes and 7 fours. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a member of the Under-19 team touring England, where he will play under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre.

