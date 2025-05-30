PM Modi Meets Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna Airport

During his two-day visit to Bihar, PM Modi praised the young cricketer’s skills. A post on PM Modi’s official ‘X’ account, featuring photos with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, read: “Met young cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family at Patna airport. His cricketing prowess is being lauded across the nation! Best wishes for his future endeavours.”
During the meeting with PM Modi, Vaibhav and his parents also touched his feet as a mark of respect. The Prime Minister offered his blessings and best wishes, which will undoubtedly bolster Vaibhav’s sporting journey. This moment signifies not only a personal achievement for Vaibhav but also underscores the abundance of cricketing talent in Bihar – requiring only a platform, opportunities, and positive guidance. This marked another historic moment for Bihar cricket. The Bihar Cricket Association president played a crucial role in this achievement, securing special permission from the National Cricket Academy and BCCI to bring Vaibhav to Patna and facilitate the meeting with Prime Minister Modi.
Vaibhav to Tour England Vaibhav’s performance has consistently been commendable at both state and national levels. His hard work, technique, and dedication have not only distinguished him among his peers but also earned him the trust of selectors and administrators. Note that Rajasthan Royals won only 4 out of 14 matches this season, finishing ninth in the points table. Despite disappointing their fans, opening batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi won hearts with his exceptional performance. On 28 April, he scored a stunning 101 runs off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans, smashing 11 sixes and 7 fours. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a member of the Under-19 team touring England, where he will play under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre.