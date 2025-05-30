PM Modi Meets Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna Airport

During his two-day visit to Bihar, PM Modi praised the young cricketer’s skills. A post on PM Modi’s official ‘X’ account, featuring photos with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, read: “Met young cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family at Patna airport. His cricketing prowess is being lauded across the nation! Best wishes for his future endeavours.”

PM Narendra Modi meeting Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. ❤️pic.twitter.com/k5uTIhCCk4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 30, 2025 During the meeting with PM Modi, Vaibhav and his parents also touched his feet as a mark of respect. The Prime Minister offered his blessings and best wishes, which will undoubtedly bolster Vaibhav's sporting journey. This moment signifies not only a personal achievement for Vaibhav but also underscores the abundance of cricketing talent in Bihar – requiring only a platform, opportunities, and positive guidance. This marked another historic moment for Bihar cricket. The Bihar Cricket Association president played a crucial role in this achievement, securing special permission from the National Cricket Academy and BCCI to bring Vaibhav to Patna and facilitate the meeting with Prime Minister Modi.